EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Philippine peso gain among mixed Asian FX

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
141.360
141.24
-0.08
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3776
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
31.156
31.213
+0.18
Korean won
1351.100
1356.6
+0.41
Baht
36.120
36.08
-0.11
Peso
57.200
57.35
+0.26
Rupiah
15700.000
15695
-0.03
Rupee
81.665
81.665
+0.00
Ringgit
4.571
4.575
+0.09
Yuan
7.148
7.141
-0.10
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
141.360
115.08
-18.59
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3490
-2.13
Taiwan dlr
31.156
27.676
-11.17
Korean won
1351.100
1188.60
-12.03
Baht
36.120
33.39
-7.56
Peso
57.200
50.99
-10.86
Rupiah
15700.000
14250
-9.24
Rupee
81.665
74.33
-8.98
Ringgit
4.571
4.1640
-8.90
Yuan
7.148
6.3550
-11.09
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
