EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Philippine peso gain among mixed Asian FX

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 141.360 141.24 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.378 1.3776 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.156 31.213 +0.18 Korean won 1351.100 1356.6 +0.41 Baht 36.120 36.08 -0.11 Peso 57.200 57.35 +0.26 Rupiah 15700.000 15695 -0.03 Rupee 81.665 81.665 +0.00 Ringgit 4.571 4.575 +0.09 Yuan 7.148 7.141 -0.10 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 141.360 115.08 -18.59 Sing dlr 1.378 1.3490 -2.13 Taiwan dlr 31.156 27.676 -11.17 Korean won 1351.100 1188.60 -12.03 Baht 36.120 33.39 -7.56 Peso 57.200 50.99 -10.86 Rupiah 15700.000 14250 -9.24 Rupee 81.665 74.33 -8.98 Ringgit 4.571 4.1640 -8.90 Yuan 7.148 6.3550 -11.09 (Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru) ((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

