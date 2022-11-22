EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Philippine peso gain among mixed Asian FX

November 22, 2022 — 09:17 pm EST

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

141.360

141.24

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3776

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

31.156

31.213

+0.18

Korean won

1351.100

1356.6

+0.41

Baht

36.120

36.08

-0.11

Peso

57.200

57.35

+0.26

Rupiah

15700.000

15695

-0.03

Rupee

81.665

81.665

+0.00

Ringgit

4.571

4.575

+0.09

Yuan

7.148

7.141

-0.10

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

141.360

115.08

-18.59

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3490

-2.13

Taiwan dlr

31.156

27.676

-11.17

Korean won

1351.100

1188.60

-12.03

Baht

36.120

33.39

-7.56

Peso

57.200

50.99

-10.86

Rupiah

15700.000

14250

-9.24

Rupee

81.665

74.33

-8.98

Ringgit

4.571

4.1640

-8.90

Yuan

7.148

6.3550

-11.09

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

