EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won marks best day in over 1 month on rate hike hopes

By Archishma Iyer

Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's won led gains among Asian currencies on Tuesday as upbeat economic data raised prospects of an interest rate hike, while telecom stocks kept Singapore shares on track for a fourth straight session of rise.

The Indian rupee INR=IN, Malaysia's ringgit MYR= and Singapore's dollar SGD= firmed between 0.2% and 0.3%, as the U.S. dollar stalled a day before crucial inflation data which could provide more clarity on policy normalisation by the Federal Reserve. FRX/

The won KRW=KTFC firmed by 0.4% to 1,194.70 per dollar, notching its best session since Dec. 1, as robust partial trade data for January added to the case for monetary policy tightening by the Bank of Korea (BoK) when it meets on Friday.

Maybank analysts said the won was helped by declining COVID-19 cases and fading concerns over geopolitical tensions fuelled by a North Korean hypersonic missile test, as well as a warning from the finance minister that currency moves were being watched.

"Focus shifts to the BoK monetary policy meeting as we look for a 25 basis point hike," the analysts said in a note, noting that stubbornly high inflation should prompt the central bank to continue its tightening cycle, having hiked rates twice already.

The Philippine peso PHP= firmed 0.1%, recouping earlier losses spurred by data showing the country's imports continued to outpace exports in November, taking its trade deficit to $4.71 billion.

Surging fuel requirements could lead to Philippines' trade deficit ballooning further and hurt the peso, said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist for the Philippines at ING.

Meanwhile, Bangkok shares .SETI and the baht THB=TH rose 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively, as the Bank of Thailand assured that the Omicron coronavirus variant outbreak could be managed in the first half of 2022, with the economy expected to return to its pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

Among equities, Chinese shares .SSEC fell 0.7% on concerns over domestic COVID-19 outbreaks, while most other markets posted muted gains.

Leading the gains, Singaporean stocks .STI added 0.4%, driven by a 4% jump in Singapore Telecommunication (Singtel) STEL.SI on reports claiming the company was considering divesting its Australian fibre assets worth billions of dollars. Singtel, however, said there was no assurance a deal would occur.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Rupiah IDR= trades flat and shares of Indonesia's major coal miners rise after the coal export ban was lifted; Jakarta's benchmark index .JSKE trades down 0.3%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.2 basis point at 6.465%

** In the Philippines, top index losers are: AC Energy Corp ACEN.PS, down 5.1%, and Converge Information & Communications Technology Solutions Inc CNVRG.PS, down 4.7%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0849 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.01 -0.11 .N225 -0.90 -1.98 China CNY=CFXS +0.08 -0.27 .SSEC -0.73 -1.99 India INR=IN +0.18 +0.57 .NSEI 0.20 3.95 Indonesia IDR= -0.03 -0.42 .JKSE -0.15 1.51 Malaysia MYR= +0.10 -0.72 .KLSE 0.23 -0.88 Philippines PHP= +0.08 -0.23 .PSI -0.78 -0.53 S.Korea KRW=KFTC +0.37 -0.49 .KS11 0.02 -1.69 Singapore SGD= +0.07 -0.46 .STI 0.39 3.71 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.05 +0.03 .TWII 0.27 0.38 Thailand THB=TH +0.21 -0.42 .SETI 0.42 0.38 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

