EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit weaken most among Asian currencies

March 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0201 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.730
151.61
-0.08
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3435
-0.13
Taiwan dlr
31.938
31.832
-0.33
Korean won
1339.600
1322.4
-1.28
Baht
36.445
36.28
-0.45
Peso
56.230
56.059
-0.30
Rupiah
15710.000
15655
-0.35
Rupee
83.148
83.1475
0.00
Ringgit
4.739
4.713
-0.55
Yuan
7.220
7.1994
-0.28
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.730
141.060
-7.03
Sing dlr
1.345
1.319
-1.94
Taiwan dlr
31.938
30.735
-3.77
Korean won
1339.600
1288.000
-3.85
Baht
36.445
34.165
-6.26
Peso
56.230
55.388
-1.50
Rupiah
15710.000
15395.000
-2.01
Rupee
83.148
83.208
+0.07
Ringgit
4.739
4.590
-3.14
Yuan
7.220
7.098
-1.69
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
