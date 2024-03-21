EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit weaken most among Asian currencies

March 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0201 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.730

151.61

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3435

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

31.938

31.832

-0.33

Korean won

1339.600

1322.4

-1.28

Baht

36.445

36.28

-0.45

Peso

56.230

56.059

-0.30

Rupiah

15710.000

15655

-0.35

Rupee

83.148

83.1475

0.00

Ringgit

4.739

4.713

-0.55

Yuan

7.220

7.1994

-0.28

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.730

141.060

-7.03

Sing dlr

1.345

1.319

-1.94

Taiwan dlr

31.938

30.735

-3.77

Korean won

1339.600

1288.000

-3.85

Baht

36.445

34.165

-6.26

Peso

56.230

55.388

-1.50

Rupiah

15710.000

15395.000

-2.01

Rupee

83.148

83.208

+0.07

Ringgit

4.739

4.590

-3.14

Yuan

7.220

7.098

-1.69

(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

