EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead losses in Asian currencies

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
142.000
141.98
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3261
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
30.945
30.866
-0.26
Korean won
1312.100
1300.4
-0.89
Baht
34.310
34.26
-0.15
Peso
55.800
55.6
-0.36
Rupiah
15505.000
15465
-0.26
Rupee
83.318
83.3175
0.00
Ringgit
4.635
4.6
-0.76
Yuan
7.153
7.1429
-0.15
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
142.000
141.060
-0.66
Sing dlr
1.327
1.319
-0.59
Taiwan dlr
30.945
30.735
-0.68
Korean won
1312.100
1288.000
-1.84
Baht
34.310
34.165
-0.42
Peso
55.800
55.388
-0.74
Rupiah
15505.000
15395.000
-0.71
Rupee
83.318
83.208
-0.13
Ringgit
4.635
4.590
-0.97
Yuan
7.153
7.098
-0.78
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))
