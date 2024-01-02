EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead losses in Asian currencies

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

142.000

141.98

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3261

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.945

30.866

-0.26

Korean won

1312.100

1300.4

-0.89

Baht

34.310

34.26

-0.15

Peso

55.800

55.6

-0.36

Rupiah

15505.000

15465

-0.26

Rupee

83.318

83.3175

0.00

Ringgit

4.635

4.6

-0.76

Yuan

7.153

7.1429

-0.15

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

142.000

141.060

-0.66

Sing dlr

1.327

1.319

-0.59

Taiwan dlr

30.945

30.735

-0.68

Korean won

1312.100

1288.000

-1.84

Baht

34.310

34.165

-0.42

Peso

55.800

55.388

-0.74

Rupiah

15505.000

15395.000

-0.71

Rupee

83.318

83.208

-0.13

Ringgit

4.635

4.590

-0.97

Yuan

7.153

7.098

-0.78

