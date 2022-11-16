EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead losses as Asian FX dips

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

November 16, 2022 — 09:09 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.510

139.55

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3697

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

31.129

31.115

-0.04

Korean won

1336.000

1325

-0.82

Baht

35.865

35.785

-0.22

Peso

57.500

57.42

-0.14

Rupiah

15655.000

15600

-0.35

Rupee

81.298

81.2975

0.00

Ringgit

4.565

4.54

-0.55

Yuan

7.120

7.0999

-0.29

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.510

115.08

-17.51

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3490

-1.62

Taiwan dlr

31.129

27.676

-11.09

Korean won

1336.000

1188.60

-11.03

Baht

35.865

33.39

-6.90

Peso

57.500

50.99

-11.32

Rupiah

15655.000

14250

-8.97

Rupee

81.298

74.33

-8.57

Ringgit

4.565

4.1640

-8.78

Yuan

7.120

6.3550

-10.75

(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)

