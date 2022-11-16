EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead losses as Asian FX dips

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.510
139.55
+0.03
Sing dlr
1.371
1.3697
-0.11
Taiwan dlr
31.129
31.115
-0.04
Korean won
1336.000
1325
-0.82
Baht
35.865
35.785
-0.22
Peso
57.500
57.42
-0.14
Rupiah
15655.000
15600
-0.35
Rupee
81.298
81.2975
0.00
Ringgit
4.565
4.54
-0.55
Yuan
7.120
7.0999
-0.29
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.510
115.08
-17.51
Sing dlr
1.371
1.3490
-1.62
Taiwan dlr
31.129
27.676
-11.09
Korean won
1336.000
1188.60
-11.03
Baht
35.865
33.39
-6.90
Peso
57.500
50.99
-11.32
Rupiah
15655.000
14250
-8.97
Rupee
81.298
74.33
-8.57
Ringgit
4.565
4.1640
-8.78
Yuan
7.120
6.3550
-10.75
(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)
