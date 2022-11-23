EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian FX

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.840

139.59

+0.54

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3768

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

31.090

31.218

+0.41

Korean won

1335.400

1351.8

+1.23

Baht

36.030

36.235

+0.57

Peso

56.820

56.7

-0.21

Rupiah

15640.000

15685

+0.29

Rupee

81.845

81.845

0.00

Ringgit

4.530

4.572

+0.93

Yuan

7.143

7.158

+0.21

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.840

115.08

-17.11

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3490

-1.92

Taiwan dlr

31.090

27.676

-10.98

Korean won

1335.400

1188.60

-10.99

Baht

36.030

33.39

-7.33

Peso

56.820

50.99

-10.26

Rupiah

15640.000

14250

-8.89

Rupee

81.845

74.33

-9.18

Ringgit

4.530

4.1640

-8.08

Yuan

7.143

6.3550

-11.03

