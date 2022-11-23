EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian FX

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.840
139.59
+0.54
Sing dlr
1.375
1.3768
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
31.090
31.218
+0.41
Korean won
1335.400
1351.8
+1.23
Baht
36.030
36.235
+0.57
Peso
56.820
56.7
-0.21
Rupiah
15640.000
15685
+0.29
Rupee
81.845
81.845
0.00
Ringgit
4.530
4.572
+0.93
Yuan
7.143
7.158
+0.21
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.840
115.08
-17.11
Sing dlr
1.375
1.3490
-1.92
Taiwan dlr
31.090
27.676
-10.98
Korean won
1335.400
1188.60
-10.99
Baht
36.030
33.39
-7.33
Peso
56.820
50.99
-10.26
Rupiah
15640.000
14250
-8.89
Rupee
81.845
74.33
-9.18
Ringgit
4.530
4.1640
-8.08
Yuan
7.143
6.3550
-11.03
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
