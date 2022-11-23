EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

November 23, 2022 — 09:24 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.840

139.59

+0.54

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3768

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

31.090

31.218

+0.41

Korean won

1335.400

1351.8

+1.23

Baht

36.030

36.235

+0.57

Peso

56.820

56.7

-0.21

Rupiah

15640.000

15685

+0.29

Rupee

81.845

81.845

0.00

Ringgit

4.530

4.572

+0.93

Yuan

7.143

7.158

+0.21

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.840

115.08

-17.11

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3490

-1.92

Taiwan dlr

31.090

27.676

-10.98

Korean won

1335.400

1188.60

-10.99

Baht

36.030

33.39

-7.33

Peso

56.820

50.99

-10.26

Rupiah

15640.000

14250

-8.89

Rupee

81.845

74.33

-9.18

Ringgit

4.530

4.1640

-8.08

Yuan

7.143

6.3550

-11.03

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.