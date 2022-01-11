EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian FX

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.280
115.28
0.00
Sing dlr
1.350
1.3503
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
27.621
27.684
+0.23
Korean won
1189.700
1194.7
+0.42
Baht
33.340
33.41
+0.21
Peso
51.060
50.98
-0.16
Rupiah
14290.000
14300
+0.07
Rupee
73.905
73.905
0.00
Ringgit
4.178
4.19
+0.29
Yuan
6.364
6.3733
+0.15
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.940
115.08
-0.74
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3490
-0.49
Taiwan dlr
27.621
27.676
+0.20
Korean won
1196.900
1188.60
-0.69
Baht
33.200
33.39
+0.57
Peso
50.970
50.99
+0.04
Rupiah
14355.000
14250
-0.73
Rupee
74.325
74.33
+0.01
Ringgit
4.192
4.1640
-0.67
Yuan
6.368
6.3550
-0.20
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)
