EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian FX

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.280

115.28

0.00

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3503

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

27.621

27.684

+0.23

Korean won

1189.700

1194.7

+0.42

Baht

33.340

33.41

+0.21

Peso

51.060

50.98

-0.16

Rupiah

14290.000

14300

+0.07

Rupee

73.905

73.905

0.00

Ringgit

4.178

4.19

+0.29

Yuan

6.364

6.3733

+0.15

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.940

115.08

-0.74

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3490

-0.49

Taiwan dlr

27.621

27.676

+0.20

Korean won

1196.900

1188.60

-0.69

Baht

33.200

33.39

+0.57

Peso

50.970

50.99

+0.04

Rupiah

14355.000

14250

-0.73

Rupee

74.325

74.33

+0.01

Ringgit

4.192

4.1640

-0.67

Yuan

6.368

6.3550

-0.20

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

