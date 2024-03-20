EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian currencies

March 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0200 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.490
151.25
+0.51
Sing dlr
1.337
1.3396
+0.18
Taiwan dlr
31.793
31.868
+0.24
Korean won
1327.400
1339.8
+0.93
Baht
35.945
35.98
+0.10
Peso
55.925
56.193
+0.48
Rupiah
15660.000
15710
+0.32
Rupee
83.158
83.1575
0.00
Ringgit
4.703
4.736
+0.70
Yuan
7.197
7.1967
-0.01
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.490
141.060
-6.27
Sing dlr
1.337
1.319
-1.35
Taiwan dlr
31.793
30.735
-3.33
Korean won
1327.400
1288.000
-2.97
Baht
35.945
34.165
-4.95
Peso
55.925
55.388
-0.96
Rupiah
15660.000
15395.000
-1.69
Rupee
83.158
83.208
+0.06
Ringgit
4.703
4.590
-2.40
Yuan
7.197
7.098
-1.38
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru)
