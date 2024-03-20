EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian currencies

March 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0200 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.490

151.25

+0.51

Sing dlr

1.337

1.3396

+0.18

Taiwan dlr

31.793

31.868

+0.24

Korean won

1327.400

1339.8

+0.93

Baht

35.945

35.98

+0.10

Peso

55.925

56.193

+0.48

Rupiah

15660.000

15710

+0.32

Rupee

83.158

83.1575

0.00

Ringgit

4.703

4.736

+0.70

Yuan

7.197

7.1967

-0.01

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.490

141.060

-6.27

Sing dlr

1.337

1.319

-1.35

Taiwan dlr

31.793

30.735

-3.33

Korean won

1327.400

1288.000

-2.97

Baht

35.945

34.165

-4.95

Peso

55.925

55.388

-0.96

Rupiah

15660.000

15395.000

-1.69

Rupee

83.158

83.208

+0.06

Ringgit

4.703

4.590

-2.40

Yuan

7.197

7.098

-1.38

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru)

