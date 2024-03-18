EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won loses most among subdued Asian currencies

March 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0201 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.290
149.14
-0.10
Sing dlr
1.339
1.3388
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
31.725
31.659
-0.21
Korean won
1338.000
1333.7
-0.32
Baht
36.015
35.96
-0.15
Peso
55.680
55.59
-0.16
Rupiah
15720.000
15685
-0.22
Rupee
82.905
82.905
0.00
Ringgit
4.725
4.716
-0.19
Yuan
7.198
7.1986
+0.00
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.290
141.060
-5.51
Sing dlr
1.339
1.319
-1.50
Taiwan dlr
31.725
30.735
-3.12
Korean won
1338.000
1288.000
-3.74
Baht
36.015
34.165
-5.14
Peso
55.680
55.388
-0.52
Rupiah
15720.000
15395.000
-2.07
Rupee
82.905
83.208
+0.36
Ringgit
4.725
4.590
-2.86
Yuan
7.198
7.098
-1.40
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))
