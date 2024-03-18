News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won loses most among subdued Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

March 18, 2024 — 10:05 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0201 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.290

149.14

-0.10

Sing dlr

1.339

1.3388

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

31.725

31.659

-0.21

Korean won

1338.000

1333.7

-0.32

Baht

36.015

35.96

-0.15

Peso

55.680

55.59

-0.16

Rupiah

15720.000

15685

-0.22

Rupee

82.905

82.905

0.00

Ringgit

4.725

4.716

-0.19

Yuan

7.198

7.1986

+0.00

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.290

141.060

-5.51

Sing dlr

1.339

1.319

-1.50

Taiwan dlr

31.725

30.735

-3.12

Korean won

1338.000

1288.000

-3.74

Baht

36.015

34.165

-5.14

Peso

55.680

55.388

-0.52

Rupiah

15720.000

15395.000

-2.07

Rupee

82.905

83.208

+0.36

Ringgit

4.725

4.590

-2.86

Yuan

7.198

7.098

-1.40

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

