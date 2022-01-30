EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won loses most among mixed Asian currencies

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.430
115.24
-0.16
Sing dlr
1.355
1.3547
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
27.828
27.806
-0.08
Korean won
1205.500
1202.8
-0.22
Baht
33.390
33.4
+0.03
Peso
51.170
51.12
-0.10
Rupiah
14390.000
14385
-0.03
Rupee
75.040
75.04
+0.00
Ringgit
4.187
4.188
+0.04
Yuan
6.361
6.369
+0.13
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.430
103.24
-10.56
Sing dlr
1.355
1.3209
-2.51
Taiwan dlr
27.828
28.483
+2.35
Korean won
1205.500
1086.20
-9.90
Baht
33.390
29.96
-10.27
Peso
51.170
48.01
-6.18
Rupiah
14390.000
14040
-2.43
Rupee
75.040
73.07
-2.63
Ringgit
4.187
4.0400
-3.50
Yuan
6.361
6.5283
+2.63
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
