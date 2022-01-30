EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won loses most among mixed Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.430

115.24

-0.16

Sing dlr

1.355

1.3547

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

27.828

27.806

-0.08

Korean won

1205.500

1202.8

-0.22

Baht

33.390

33.4

+0.03

Peso

51.170

51.12

-0.10

Rupiah

14390.000

14385

-0.03

Rupee

75.040

75.04

+0.00

Ringgit

4.187

4.188

+0.04

Yuan

6.361

6.369

+0.13

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.430

103.24

-10.56

Sing dlr

1.355

1.3209

-2.51

Taiwan dlr

27.828

28.483

+2.35

Korean won

1205.500

1086.20

-9.90

Baht

33.390

29.96

-10.27

Peso

51.170

48.01

-6.18

Rupiah

14390.000

14040

-2.43

Rupee

75.040

73.07

-2.63

Ringgit

4.187

4.0400

-3.50

Yuan

6.361

6.5283

+2.63

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

