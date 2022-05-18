EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads losses among subdued Asian currencies

May 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.440
128.22
-0.17
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3919
+0.22
Taiwan dlr
29.786
29.71
-0.26
Korean won
1275.300
1266.6
-0.68
Baht
34.635
34.65
+0.04
Peso
52.410
52.45
+0.08
Rupiah
14725.000
14685
-0.27
Rupee
77.580
77.58
0.00
Ringgit
4.404
4.3935
-0.24
Yuan
6.761
6.753
-0.12
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.440
115.08
-10.40
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3490
-2.87
Taiwan dlr
29.786
27.676
-7.08
Korean won
1275.300
1188.60
-6.80
Baht
34.635
33.39
-3.59
Peso
52.410
50.99
-2.71
Rupiah
14725.000
14250
-3.23
Rupee
77.580
74.33
-4.19
Ringgit
4.404
4.1640
-5.45
Yuan
6.761
6.3550
-6.01
(Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)
