EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads losses among subdued Asian currencies

May 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.440

128.22

-0.17

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3919

+0.22

Taiwan dlr

29.786

29.71

-0.26

Korean won

1275.300

1266.6

-0.68

Baht

34.635

34.65

+0.04

Peso

52.410

52.45

+0.08

Rupiah

14725.000

14685

-0.27

Rupee

77.580

77.58

0.00

Ringgit

4.404

4.3935

-0.24

Yuan

6.761

6.753

-0.12

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.440

115.08

-10.40

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3490

-2.87

Taiwan dlr

29.786

27.676

-7.08

Korean won

1275.300

1188.60

-6.80

Baht

34.635

33.39

-3.59

Peso

52.410

50.99

-2.71

Rupiah

14725.000

14250

-3.23

Rupee

77.580

74.33

-4.19

Ringgit

4.404

4.1640

-5.45

Yuan

6.761

6.3550

-6.01

(Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)

