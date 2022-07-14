EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads losses among Asian currencies

July 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.900

138.9

+0.00

Sing dlr

1.402

1.4034

+0.11

Taiwan dlr

29.937

29.889

-0.16

Korean won

1323.800

1312.1

-0.88

Baht

36.570

36.55

-0.05

Peso

56.310

56.34

+0.05

Rupiah

14990.000

14990

+0.00

Rupee

79.875

79.875

0.00

Ringgit

4.445

4.442

-0.07

Yuan

6.743

6.7581

+0.22

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.900

115.08

-17.15

Sing dlr

1.402

1.3490

-3.77

Taiwan dlr

29.937

27.676

-7.55

Korean won

1323.800

1188.60

-10.21

Baht

36.570

33.39

-8.70

Peso

56.310

50.99

-9.45

Rupiah

14990.000

14250

-4.94

Rupee

79.875

74.33

-6.94

Ringgit

4.445

4.1640

-6.32

Yuan

6.743

6.3550

-5.76

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

