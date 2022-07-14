EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads losses among Asian currencies

July 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.900
138.9
+0.00
Sing dlr
1.402
1.4034
+0.11
Taiwan dlr
29.937
29.889
-0.16
Korean won
1323.800
1312.1
-0.88
Baht
36.570
36.55
-0.05
Peso
56.310
56.34
+0.05
Rupiah
14990.000
14990
+0.00
Rupee
79.875
79.875
0.00
Ringgit
4.445
4.442
-0.07
Yuan
6.743
6.7581
+0.22
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.900
115.08
-17.15
Sing dlr
1.402
1.3490
-3.77
Taiwan dlr
29.937
27.676
-7.55
Korean won
1323.800
1188.60
-10.21
Baht
36.570
33.39
-8.70
Peso
56.310
50.99
-9.45
Rupiah
14990.000
14250
-4.94
Rupee
79.875
74.33
-6.94
Ringgit
4.445
4.1640
-6.32
Yuan
6.743
6.3550
-5.76
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
