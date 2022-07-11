EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads losses among Asian currencies

July 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.100

137.42

+0.23

Sing dlr

1.406

1.4057

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.891

29.818

-0.24

Korean won

1312.600

1303.9

-0.66

Baht

36.295

36.205

-0.25

Peso

56.250

56.05

-0.36

Rupiah

14980.000

14970

-0.07

Rupee

79.438

79.4375

0.00

Ringgit

4.433

4.425

-0.17

Yuan

6.731

6.714

-0.25

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.100

115.08

-16.06

Sing dlr

1.406

1.3490

-4.05

Taiwan dlr

29.891

27.676

-7.41

Korean won

1312.600

1188.60

-9.45

Baht

36.295

33.39

-8.00

Peso

56.250

50.99

-9.35

Rupiah

14980.000

14250

-4.87

Rupee

79.438

74.33

-6.43

Ringgit

4.433

4.1640

-6.06

Yuan

6.731

6.3550

-5.58

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

