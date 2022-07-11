EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads losses among Asian currencies

July 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.100
137.42
+0.23
Sing dlr
1.406
1.4057
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.891
29.818
-0.24
Korean won
1312.600
1303.9
-0.66
Baht
36.295
36.205
-0.25
Peso
56.250
56.05
-0.36
Rupiah
14980.000
14970
-0.07
Rupee
79.438
79.4375
0.00
Ringgit
4.433
4.425
-0.17
Yuan
6.731
6.714
-0.25
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.100
115.08
-16.06
Sing dlr
1.406
1.3490
-4.05
Taiwan dlr
29.891
27.676
-7.41
Korean won
1312.600
1188.60
-9.45
Baht
36.295
33.39
-8.00
Peso
56.250
50.99
-9.35
Rupiah
14980.000
14250
-4.87
Rupee
79.438
74.33
-6.43
Ringgit
4.433
4.1640
-6.06
Yuan
6.731
6.3550
-5.58
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
