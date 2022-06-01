EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads losses among Asian currencies

June 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.940
130.11
+0.13
Sing dlr
1.375
1.3743
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
29.298
29.27
-0.10
Korean won
1250.700
1237.2
-1.08
Baht
34.375
34.35
-0.07
Peso
52.495
52.47
-0.05
Rupiah
14575.000
14580
+0.03
Rupee
77.520
77.52
0.00
Ringgit
4.391
4.381
-0.23
Yuan
6.696
6.6858
-0.15
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.940
115.08
-11.44
Sing dlr
1.375
1.3490
-1.90
Taiwan dlr
29.298
27.676
-5.54
Korean won
1250.700
1188.60
-4.97
Baht
34.375
33.39
-2.87
Peso
52.495
50.99
-2.87
Rupiah
14575.000
14250
-2.23
Rupee
77.520
74.33
-4.12
Ringgit
4.391
4.1640
-5.17
Yuan
6.696
6.3550
-5.09
