EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads losses among Asian currencies

June 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.940

130.11

+0.13

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3743

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

29.298

29.27

-0.10

Korean won

1250.700

1237.2

-1.08

Baht

34.375

34.35

-0.07

Peso

52.495

52.47

-0.05

Rupiah

14575.000

14580

+0.03

Rupee

77.520

77.52

0.00

Ringgit

4.391

4.381

-0.23

Yuan

6.696

6.6858

-0.15

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.940

115.08

-11.44

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3490

-1.90

Taiwan dlr

29.298

27.676

-5.54

Korean won

1250.700

1188.60

-4.97

Baht

34.375

33.39

-2.87

Peso

52.495

50.99

-2.87

Rupiah

14575.000

14250

-2.23

Rupee

77.520

74.33

-4.12

Ringgit

4.391

4.1640

-5.17

Yuan

6.696

6.3550

-5.09

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

