EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads losses among Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.940

130.11

+0.13

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3743

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

29.298

29.27

-0.10

Korean won

1250.700

1237.2

-1.08

Baht

34.375

34.35

-0.07

Peso

52.495

52.47

-0.05

Rupiah

14575.000

14580

+0.03

Rupee

77.520

77.52

0.00

Ringgit

4.391

4.381

-0.23

Yuan

6.696

6.6858

-0.15

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.940

115.08

-11.44

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3490

-1.90

Taiwan dlr

29.298

27.676

-5.54

Korean won

1250.700

1188.60

-4.97

Baht

34.375

33.39

-2.87

Peso

52.495

50.99

-2.87

Rupiah

14575.000

14250

-2.23

Rupee

77.520

74.33

-4.12

Ringgit

4.391

4.1640

-5.17

Yuan

6.696

6.3550

-5.09

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

