EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads gains in emerging Asian currencies

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.140
147.45
+0.21
Sing dlr
1.360
1.3609
+0.08
Taiwan dlr
31.919
31.968
+0.15
Korean won
1327.500
1330
+0.19
Baht
35.718
35.685
-0.09
Peso
56.700
56.73
+0.05
Rupiah
15360.000
15365
+0.03
Rupee
82.985
82.985
+0.00
Ringgit
4.680
4.677
-0.06
Yuan
7.275
7.273
-0.03
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.140
131.110
-10.89
Sing dlr
1.360
1.340
-1.47
Taiwan dlr
31.919
30.708
-3.79
Korean won
1327.500
1264.500
-4.75
Baht
35.718
34.585
-3.17
Peso
56.700
55.670
-1.82
Rupiah
15360.000
15565.000
+1.33
Rupee
82.985
82.720
-0.32
Ringgit
4.680
4.400
-5.98
Yuan
7.275
6.900
-5.16
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.