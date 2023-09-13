News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads gains in emerging Asian currencies

September 13, 2023

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.140

147.45

+0.21

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3609

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

31.919

31.968

+0.15

Korean won

1327.500

1330

+0.19

Baht

35.718

35.685

-0.09

Peso

56.700

56.73

+0.05

Rupiah

15360.000

15365

+0.03

Rupee

82.985

82.985

+0.00

Ringgit

4.680

4.677

-0.06

Yuan

7.275

7.273

-0.03

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.140

131.110

-10.89

Sing dlr

1.360

1.340

-1.47

Taiwan dlr

31.919

30.708

-3.79

Korean won

1327.500

1264.500

-4.75

Baht

35.718

34.585

-3.17

Peso

56.700

55.670

-1.82

Rupiah

15360.000

15565.000

+1.33

Rupee

82.985

82.720

-0.32

Ringgit

4.680

4.400

-5.98

Yuan

7.275

6.900

-5.16

