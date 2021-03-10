EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads gains as most Asian currencies strengthen

March 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0219 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.500 108.38 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.342 1.3434 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 28.180 28.326 +0.52 Korean won 1137.400 1142.7 +0.47 Baht 30.640 30.72 +0.26 Peso 48.470 48.56 +0.19 Ringgit 4.119 4.125 +0.15 Yuan 6.499 6.5063 +0.11 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 108.500 103.24 -4.85 Sing dlr 1.342 1.3209 -1.58 Taiwan dlr 28.180 28.483 +1.08 Korean won 1137.400 1086.20 -4.50 Peso 48.470 48.01 -0.95 Rupiah 14395.000 14040 -2.47 Rupee 72.905 73.07 +0.22 Ringgit 4.119 4.0200 -2.40 Yuan 6.499 6.5283 +0.45 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/ASIA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.