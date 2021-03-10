EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads gains as most Asian currencies strengthen

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0219 GMT.

  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen   108.500           108.38     -0.11
  Sing dlr    1.342             1.3434     +0.10
  Taiwan dlr  28.180            28.326     +0.52
  Korean won  1137.400          1142.7     +0.47
  Baht        30.640             30.72     +0.26
  Peso        48.470             48.56     +0.19
  Ringgit     4.119              4.125     +0.15
  Yuan        6.499             6.5063     +0.11
                                                
  Change so far in 2021                         
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen   108.500           103.24     -4.85
  Sing dlr    1.342             1.3209     -1.58
  Taiwan dlr  28.180            28.483     +1.08
  Korean won  1137.400         1086.20     -4.50
  Peso        48.470             48.01     -0.95
  Rupiah      14395.000          14040     -2.47
  Rupee       72.905             73.07     +0.22
  Ringgit     4.119             4.0200     -2.40
  Yuan        6.499             6.5283     +0.45
 
 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
 ((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

