EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads gains among Asian FX, Thai baht down

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

February 21, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.340

150.28

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.343

1.344

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.520

31.525

+0.02

Korean won

1331.100

1334.7

+0.27

Baht

35.935

35.835

-0.28

Peso

55.940

55.94

+0.00

Rupiah

15650.000

15630

-0.13

Rupee

82.970

82.97

+0.00

Ringgit

4.790

4.792

+0.04

Yuan

7.193

7.1905

-0.03

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.340

141.060

-6.17

Sing dlr

1.343

1.319

-1.81

Taiwan dlr

31.520

30.735

-2.49

Korean won

1331.100

1288.000

-3.24

Baht

35.935

34.165

-4.93

Peso

55.940

55.388

-0.99

Rupiah

15650.000

15395.000

-1.63

Rupee

82.970

83.208

+0.29

Ringgit

4.790

4.590

-4.18

Yuan

7.193

7.098

-1.32

(Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru)

((Ayushman.ojha@thomsonreuters.com))

