EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads gains among Asian FX, Thai baht down

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.340
150.28
-0.04
Sing dlr
1.343
1.344
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
31.520
31.525
+0.02
Korean won
1331.100
1334.7
+0.27
Baht
35.935
35.835
-0.28
Peso
55.940
55.94
+0.00
Rupiah
15650.000
15630
-0.13
Rupee
82.970
82.97
+0.00
Ringgit
4.790
4.792
+0.04
Yuan
7.193
7.1905
-0.03
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.340
141.060
-6.17
Sing dlr
1.343
1.319
-1.81
Taiwan dlr
31.520
30.735
-2.49
Korean won
1331.100
1288.000
-3.24
Baht
35.935
34.165
-4.93
Peso
55.940
55.388
-0.99
Rupiah
15650.000
15395.000
-1.63
Rupee
82.970
83.208
+0.29
Ringgit
4.790
4.590
-4.18
Yuan
7.193
7.098
-1.32
