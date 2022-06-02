EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

June 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.780
129.83
+0.04
Sing dlr
1.371
1.3701
-0.03
Korean won
1241.800
1252.1
+0.83
Peso
52.900
52.78
-0.23
Rupiah
14430.000
14480
+0.35
Rupee
77.605
77.605
0.00
Ringgit
4.383
4.389
+0.14
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.780
115.08
-11.33
Sing dlr
1.371
1.3490
-1.57
Taiwan dlr
29.388
27.676
-5.83
Korean won
1241.800
1188.60
-4.28
Baht
34.340
33.39
-2.77
Peso
52.900
50.99
-3.61
Rupiah
14430.000
14250
-1.25
Rupee
77.605
74.33
-4.22
Ringgit
4.383
4.1640
-5.00
Yuan
6.660
6.3550
-4.58
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
