EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

June 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.780

129.83

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3701

-0.03

Korean won

1241.800

1252.1

+0.83

Peso

52.900

52.78

-0.23

Rupiah

14430.000

14480

+0.35

Rupee

77.605

77.605

0.00

Ringgit

4.383

4.389

+0.14

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.780

115.08

-11.33

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3490

-1.57

Taiwan dlr

29.388

27.676

-5.83

Korean won

1241.800

1188.60

-4.28

Baht

34.340

33.39

-2.77

Peso

52.900

50.99

-3.61

Rupiah

14430.000

14250

-1.25

Rupee

77.605

74.33

-4.22

Ringgit

4.383

4.1640

-5.00

Yuan

6.660

6.3550

-4.58

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

