EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

May 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

126.790

127.14

+0.28

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3726

+0.15

Taiwan dlr

29.405

29.505

+0.34

Korean won

1256.300

1267

+0.85

Baht

34.150

34.2

+0.15

Peso

52.310

52.34

+0.06

Rupiah

14590.000

14630

+0.27

Rupee

77.575

77.575

0.00

Ringgit

4.385

4.396

+0.25

Yuan

6.732

6.7379

+0.09

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

126.790

115.08

-9.24

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3490

-1.58

Taiwan dlr

29.405

27.676

-5.88

Korean won

1256.300

1188.60

-5.39

Baht

34.150

33.39

-2.23

Peso

52.310

50.99

-2.52

Rupiah

14590.000

14250

-2.33

Rupee

77.575

74.33

-4.18

Ringgit

4.385

4.1640

-5.04

Yuan

6.732

6.3550

-5.60

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

