EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

May 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
126.790
127.14
+0.28
Sing dlr
1.371
1.3726
+0.15
Taiwan dlr
29.405
29.505
+0.34
Korean won
1256.300
1267
+0.85
Baht
34.150
34.2
+0.15
Peso
52.310
52.34
+0.06
Rupiah
14590.000
14630
+0.27
Rupee
77.575
77.575
0.00
Ringgit
4.385
4.396
+0.25
Yuan
6.732
6.7379
+0.09
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
126.790
115.08
-9.24
Sing dlr
1.371
1.3490
-1.58
Taiwan dlr
29.405
27.676
-5.88
Korean won
1256.300
1188.60
-5.39
Baht
34.150
33.39
-2.23
Peso
52.310
50.99
-2.52
Rupiah
14590.000
14250
-2.33
Rupee
77.575
74.33
-4.18
Ringgit
4.385
4.1640
-5.04
Yuan
6.732
6.3550
-5.60
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
