EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

126.790

127.14

+0.28

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3726

+0.15

Taiwan dlr

29.405

29.505

+0.34

Korean won

1256.300

1267

+0.85

Baht

34.150

34.2

+0.15

Peso

52.310

52.34

+0.06

Rupiah

14590.000

14630

+0.27

Rupee

77.575

77.575

0.00

Ringgit

4.385

4.396

+0.25

Yuan

6.732

6.7379

+0.09

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

126.790

115.08

-9.24

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3490

-1.58

Taiwan dlr

29.405

27.676

-5.88

Korean won

1256.300

1188.60

-5.39

Baht

34.150

33.39

-2.23

Peso

52.310

50.99

-2.52

Rupiah

14590.000

14250

-2.33

Rupee

77.575

74.33

-4.18

Ringgit

4.385

4.1640

-5.04

Yuan

6.732

6.3550

-5.60

