EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads Asian FX lower, Indonesia's CPI awaited

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.530
138.96
-0.41
Sing dlr
1.400
1.3969
-0.22
Taiwan dlr
30.477
30.435
-0.14
Korean won
1350.400
1337.6
-0.95
Baht
36.695
36.545
-0.41
Peso
56.350
56.24
-0.20
Rupiah
14860.000
14840
-0.13
Rupee
79.450
79.45
0.00
Ringgit
4.483
4.474
-0.20
Yuan
6.906
6.8918
-0.21
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.530
115.08
-17.52
Sing dlr
1.400
1.3490
-3.64
Taiwan dlr
30.477
27.676
-9.19
Korean won
1350.400
1188.60
-11.98
Baht
36.695
33.39
-9.01
Peso
56.350
50.99
-9.51
Rupiah
14860.000
14250
-4.10
Rupee
79.450
74.33
-6.44
Ringgit
4.483
4.1640
-7.12
Yuan
6.906
6.3550
-7.98
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.