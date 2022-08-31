EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads Asian FX lower, Indonesia's CPI awaited

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.530

138.96

-0.41

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3969

-0.22

Taiwan dlr

30.477

30.435

-0.14

Korean won

1350.400

1337.6

-0.95

Baht

36.695

36.545

-0.41

Peso

56.350

56.24

-0.20

Rupiah

14860.000

14840

-0.13

Rupee

79.450

79.45

0.00

Ringgit

4.483

4.474

-0.20

Yuan

6.906

6.8918

-0.21

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.530

115.08

-17.52

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3490

-3.64

Taiwan dlr

30.477

27.676

-9.19

Korean won

1350.400

1188.60

-11.98

Baht

36.695

33.39

-9.01

Peso

56.350

50.99

-9.51

Rupiah

14860.000

14250

-4.10

Rupee

79.450

74.33

-6.44

Ringgit

4.483

4.1640

-7.12

Yuan

6.906

6.3550

-7.98

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

