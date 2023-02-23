EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads Asian FX higher, stocks mixed on rate fears

By Himanshi Akhand

Feb 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday after the Bank of Korea ended a year-long run of rate hikes, while regional equities were mixed as minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting reinforced a hawkish tone.

The won KRW=KFTC strengthened 0.7%, while stocks in Seoul .KS11 gained over 1%.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board held its policy interest rate steady at 3.50%, in line with expectations by the economists in a Reuters poll, and said its monetary tightening campaign would not resume if inflation followed an expected path towards moderation.

"The decision to be unchanged was no surprise, but there were several members of the Bank of Korea board that highlighted that they were open to a higher terminal rate of 3.75%, and that has given a bit of a lift to Korean won," said Mitul Kotecha, head of EM strategy at TD Securities.

The Singapore dollar SGD= pared early gains and was up 0.1% after official data showed that key consumer price gauge rose 5.5% in January, slightly below forecast though faster than the preceding month.

The Philippine peso PHP=, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= advanced between 0.1% and 0.3%.

"There is a bit of consolidation in the dollar after the Fed minutes and we are seeing Asian currencies take advantage of that today," Kotecha said.

The dollar held steady near recent highs as the Fed minutes reinforced views that the U.S. central bank is likely to stay on its aggressive rate-hike path. FRX/

The minutes showed that nearly all Fed policymakers rallied behind a decision to further slow the pace of rate hikes, but also indicated that curbing unacceptably high inflation would be the "key factor" in how much more rates need to rise.

"The FOMC minutes were nowhere in the vicinity of inciting 'Powell pivot' bets; comprising risk asset boost amid falling UST yields and USD," Vishnu Varathan, head, economics & strategy at Mizuho Bank, wrote.

"The relief was mostly from 'almost all participants' favouring measured 25 bp hikes... That's to say, fears of an escalation in the magnitude of rate hikes to 50 bp were mitigated."

Equities in the region were mixed with stocks in India .NSEI and Indonesia .JKSE advancing 0.1% each, while those in Thailand .SETI and Singapore .STI retreated 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesia President Joko Widodo has to parliament central bank governor Perry Warjiyo for a rare second term, a senior lawmaker said on Wednesday

** Price pressures in India remain high and it would be premature to lower the guard on inflation, majority of the members of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee wrote

** Taiwan's trade-dependent economy is likely to grow more slowly this year than previously forecast, hit by a slump in exports, the government said

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0459 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.11

-2.70

.N225

-

-

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.12

+0.26

.SSEC

0.07

6.61

India

INR=IN

+0.11

-0.05

.NSEI

0.14

-2.91

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.12

+2.52

.JKSE

0.10

-0.50

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.18

-0.70

.KLSE

-0.18

-2.28

Philippines

PHP=

+0.24

+1.18

.PSI

-0.31

1.71

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.71

-2.41

.KS11

1.09

9.28

Singapore

SGD=

+0.16

+0.12

.STI

-0.83

0.65

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.44

+1.11

.TWII

1.30

10.48

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.22

+0.12

.SETI

-0.45

-1.00

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editnig by Kim Coghill)

