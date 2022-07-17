EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads Asian currencies higher

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

July 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.140

138.53

+0.28

Sing dlr

1.396

1.3998

+0.27

Taiwan dlr

29.923

29.946

+0.08

Korean won

1317.900

1326.1

+0.62

Baht

36.565

36.6

+0.10

Peso

56.320

56.27

-0.09

Rupiah

14960.000

14990

+0.20

Rupee

79.878

79.8775

+0.00

Ringgit

4.447

4.447

+0.00

Yuan

6.753

6.758

+0.07

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.140

115.08

-16.69

Sing dlr

1.396

1.3490

-3.37

Taiwan dlr

29.923

27.676

-7.51

Korean won

1317.900

1188.60

-9.81

Baht

36.565

33.39

-8.68

Peso

56.320

50.99

-9.46

Rupiah

14960.000

14250

-4.75

Rupee

79.878

74.33

-6.95

Ringgit

4.447

4.1640

-6.36

Yuan

6.753

6.3550

-5.90

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

