EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads Asian currencies higher

July 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.140
138.53
+0.28
Sing dlr
1.396
1.3998
+0.27
Taiwan dlr
29.923
29.946
+0.08
Korean won
1317.900
1326.1
+0.62
Baht
36.565
36.6
+0.10
Peso
56.320
56.27
-0.09
Rupiah
14960.000
14990
+0.20
Rupee
79.878
79.8775
+0.00
Ringgit
4.447
4.447
+0.00
Yuan
6.753
6.758
+0.07
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.140
115.08
-16.69
Sing dlr
1.396
1.3490
-3.37
Taiwan dlr
29.923
27.676
-7.51
Korean won
1317.900
1188.60
-9.81
Baht
36.565
33.39
-8.68
Peso
56.320
50.99
-9.46
Rupiah
14960.000
14250
-4.75
Rupee
79.878
74.33
-6.95
Ringgit
4.447
4.1640
-6.36
Yuan
6.753
6.3550
-5.90
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.