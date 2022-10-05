EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads Asia FX higher; stocks rise on improved sentiment

By Archishma Iyer

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies strengthened against a subdued dollar on Wednesday, while stocks rallied as weak U.S. data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve could move less aggressively in its fight against inflation.

The U.S. dollar USD= has taken a breather over the past few sessions, shedding about 4% from a record high of 114.78 touched last week, as investors speculated a pause or slowdown in the Fed's monetary policy tightening. USD/

A government survey showed overnight that U.S. job openings fell to a two-and-a-half-year low in August, suggesting that aggressive rate hikes have begun to bite into the economy, thereby raising speculation of an easing in tightening and improving confidence over risky assets.

Investors now await non-farm payrolls numbers due on Friday and inflation data next week for any clues on future Fed rate hikes. Markets are pricing in another 75 basis-point hike at the Fed's next meeting on Nov. 2. FEDWATCH/

"A sharp fall in job openings yesterday could be viewed as a signal that the labour market is indeed cooling, which would suggest the Fed is winning its battle against inflation," ING analysts wrote.

The dollar traded near a two-week low of 110.50, as of 0720 GMT. That helped Southeast Asian currencies such as the South Korean won KRW=KFTC, which appreciated as much as 1.2% to mark its best session since late July.

South Korea, a bellwether of trade in Asia, reported a smaller-than-expected inflation of 5.6% for September, although the central bank warned that the annual inflation was expected to stay high.

The Thai baht THB=TH recovered its losses to trade 0.5% higher, after headline inflation slowed in September, down from a 14-year high in the previous month, even as the Bank of Thailand said it would raise rates further.

Other currencies like the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP, Indonesia's rupiah IDR= and the Malaysian ringgit rose between 0.4% and 0.6%.

Meanwhile, benchmark stock indexes across Indonesia .JKSE, Singapore .STI, Malaysia .KLSE and Thailand .SETI firmed between 0.2% and 1%.

Philippines stocks .PSI traded almost flat, after the country's inflation accelerated to a four-year high, raising the chances of more rate hikes.

"Elevated inflation should keep Bangko Sentral ng Philipinas on notice with the central bank likely resorting to a 50-bp rate hike at the November meeting," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING said.

Markets in China and India were closed for holidays.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall to 7.201%

** PREVIEW-Singapore seen tightening monetary policy as price pressures persist

** Taiwan Sept. export growth seen cooling further

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0653 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.04

-20.17

.N225

0.48

-5.8

China

CNY=CFXS

-

-10.76

.SSEC

-

-16.91

India

INR=IN

-

-8.82

.NSEI

-

-0.46

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.56

-6.00

.JKSE

0.51

8.01

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.28

-10.06

.KLSE

0.99

-9.20

Philippines

PHP=

+0.38

-12.67

.PSI

0.08

-15.87

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.16

-15.69

.KS11

0.26

-25.61

Singapore

SGD=

+0.17

-5.03

.STI

0.67

1.16

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.55

-12.30

.TWII

1.66

-24.25

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.39

-10.37

.SETI

0.22

-4.59

