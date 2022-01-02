EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah slip among muted Asian FX

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.250
115.08
-0.15
Sing dlr
1.350
1.349
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
27.666
27.69
+0.09
Korean won
1190.300
1188.8
-0.13
Peso
50.970
50.99
+0.04
Rupiah
14265.000
14250
-0.11
Rupee
74.330
74.33
0.00
Ringgit
4.170
4.164
-0.14
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.250
115.08
-0.15
Sing dlr
1.350
1.3490
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
27.666
27.690
+0.09
Korean won
1190.300
1188.60
-0.14
Baht
33.390
33.39
0.00
Peso
50.970
50.99
+0.04
Rupiah
14265.000
14250
-0.11
Rupee
74.330
74.33
0.00
Ringgit
4.170
4.1640
-0.14
Yuan
6.355
6.3550
0.00
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))
