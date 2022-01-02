EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah slip among muted Asian FX

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 115.250 115.08 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.350 1.349 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 27.666 27.69 +0.09 Korean won 1190.300 1188.8 -0.13 Peso 50.970 50.99 +0.04 Rupiah 14265.000 14250 -0.11 Rupee 74.330 74.33 0.00 Ringgit 4.170 4.164 -0.14 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 115.250 115.08 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.350 1.3490 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 27.666 27.690 +0.09 Korean won 1190.300 1188.60 -0.14 Baht 33.390 33.39 0.00 Peso 50.970 50.99 +0.04 Rupiah 14265.000 14250 -0.11 Rupee 74.330 74.33 0.00 Ringgit 4.170 4.1640 -0.14 Yuan 6.355 6.3550 0.00 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru) ((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.