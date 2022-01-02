EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah slip among muted Asian FX

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT.

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.250

115.08

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.350

1.349

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

27.666

27.69

+0.09

Korean won

1190.300

1188.8

-0.13

Peso

50.970

50.99

+0.04

Rupiah

14265.000

14250

-0.11

Rupee

74.330

74.33

0.00

Ringgit

4.170

4.164

-0.14

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.250

115.08

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3490

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

27.666

27.690

+0.09

Korean won

1190.300

1188.60

-0.14

Baht

33.390

33.39

0.00

Peso

50.970

50.99

+0.04

Rupiah

14265.000

14250

-0.11

Rupee

74.330

74.33

0.00

Ringgit

4.170

4.1640

-0.14

Yuan

6.355

6.3550

0.00

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

