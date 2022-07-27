EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.420

136.55

+0.83

Sing dlr

1.382

1.3829

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

29.914

29.933

+0.06

Korean won

1304.200

1313.3

+0.70

Baht

36.830

36.83

+0.00

Peso

55.610

55.51

-0.18

Rupiah

14925.000

15010

+0.57

Rupee

79.898

79.8975

0.00

Ringgit

4.450

4.456

+0.13

Yuan

6.745

6.76

+0.23

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.420

115.08

-15.02

Sing dlr

1.382

1.3490

-2.37

Taiwan dlr

29.914

27.676

-7.48

Korean won

1304.200

1188.60

-8.86

Baht

36.830

33.39

-9.34

Peso

55.610

50.99

-8.31

Rupiah

14925.000

14250

-4.52

Rupee

79.898

74.33

-6.97

Ringgit

4.450

4.1640

-6.43

Yuan

6.745

6.3550

-5.78

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

