EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian FX

July 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.420

136.55

+0.83

Sing dlr

1.382

1.3829

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

29.914

29.933

+0.06

Korean won

1304.200

1313.3

+0.70

Baht

36.830

36.83

+0.00

Peso

55.610

55.51

-0.18

Rupiah

14925.000

15010

+0.57

Rupee

79.898

79.8975

0.00

Ringgit

4.450

4.456

+0.13

Yuan

6.745

6.76

+0.23

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.420

115.08

-15.02

Sing dlr

1.382

1.3490

-2.37

Taiwan dlr

29.914

27.676

-7.48

Korean won

1304.200

1188.60

-8.86

Baht

36.830

33.39

-9.34

Peso

55.610

50.99

-8.31

Rupiah

14925.000

14250

-4.52

Rupee

79.898

74.33

-6.97

Ringgit

4.450

4.1640

-6.43

Yuan

6.745

6.3550

-5.78

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.