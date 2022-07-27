EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian FX

July 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.420
136.55
+0.83
Sing dlr
1.382
1.3829
+0.08
Taiwan dlr
29.914
29.933
+0.06
Korean won
1304.200
1313.3
+0.70
Baht
36.830
36.83
+0.00
Peso
55.610
55.51
-0.18
Rupiah
14925.000
15010
+0.57
Rupee
79.898
79.8975
0.00
Ringgit
4.450
4.456
+0.13
Yuan
6.745
6.76
+0.23
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.420
115.08
-15.02
Sing dlr
1.382
1.3490
-2.37
Taiwan dlr
29.914
27.676
-7.48
Korean won
1304.200
1188.60
-8.86
Baht
36.830
33.39
-9.34
Peso
55.610
50.99
-8.31
Rupiah
14925.000
14250
-4.52
Rupee
79.898
74.33
-6.97
Ringgit
4.450
4.1640
-6.43
Yuan
6.745
6.3550
-5.78
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
