EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian currency drop

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.870 107.97 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.338 1.3372 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.884 28.266 +1.37 Korean won 1131.600 1125.1 -0.57 Baht 30.430 30.35 -0.26 Peso 48.630 48.57 -0.12 Rupiah 14300.000 14260 -0.28 Rupee 72.830 72.83 0.00 Ringgit 4.066 4.055 -0.27 Yuan 6.475 6.4708 -0.07

March 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.870

103.24

-4.29

Sing dlr

1.338

1.3209

-1.29

Taiwan dlr

27.884

28.483

+2.15

Korean won

1131.600

1086.20

-4.01

Baht

30.430

29.96

-1.54

Peso

48.630

48.01

-1.27

Rupiah

14300.000

14040

-1.82

Rupee

72.830

73.07

+0.32

Ringgit

4.066

4.0400

-0.64

Yuan

6.475

6.5283

+0.82

