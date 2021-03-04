EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian currency drop
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.870 107.97 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.338 1.3372 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.884 28.266 +1.37 Korean won 1131.600 1125.1 -0.57 Baht 30.430 30.35 -0.26 Peso 48.630 48.57 -0.12 Rupiah 14300.000 14260 -0.28 Rupee 72.830 72.83 0.00 Ringgit 4.066 4.055 -0.27 Yuan 6.475 6.4708 -0.07
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.870
103.24
-4.29
Sing dlr
1.338
1.3209
-1.29
Taiwan dlr
27.884
28.483
+2.15
Korean won
1131.600
1086.20
-4.01
Baht
30.430
29.96
-1.54
Peso
48.630
48.01
-1.27
Rupiah
14300.000
14040
-1.82
Rupee
72.830
73.07
+0.32
Ringgit
4.066
4.0400
-0.64
Yuan
6.475
6.5283
+0.82
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
