EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian currency drop

March 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.870

107.97

+0.09

Sing dlr

1.338

1.3372

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.884

28.266

+1.37

Korean won

1131.600

1125.1

-0.57

Baht

30.430

30.35

-0.26

Peso

48.630

48.57

-0.12

Rupiah

14300.000

14260

-0.28

Rupee

72.830

72.83

0.00

Ringgit

4.066

4.055

-0.27

Yuan

6.475

6.4708

-0.07

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.870

103.24

-4.29

Sing dlr

1.338

1.3209

-1.29

Taiwan dlr

27.884

28.483

+2.15

Korean won

1131.600

1086.20

-4.01

Baht

30.430

29.96

-1.54

Peso

48.630

48.01

-1.27

Rupiah

14300.000

14040

-1.82

Rupee

72.830

73.07

+0.32

Ringgit

4.066

4.0400

-0.64

Yuan

6.475

6.5283

+0.82

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.