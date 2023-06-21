EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah gain most among Asian FX

June 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
141.720
141.88
+0.11
Sing dlr
1.340
1.3401
+0.00
Korean won
1289.700
1292
+0.18
Baht
34.820
34.835
+0.04
Peso
55.575
55.56
-0.03
Rupiah
14915.000
14940
+0.17
Rupee
82.038
82.0375
+0.00
Ringgit
4.643
4.643
+0.00
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
141.720
131.110
-7.49
Sing dlr
1.340
1.340
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
30.920
30.708
-0.69
Korean won
1289.700
1264.500
-1.95
Baht
34.820
34.585
-0.67
Peso
55.575
55.670
+0.17
Rupiah
14915.000
15565.000
+4.36
Rupee
82.038
82.720
+0.83
Ringgit
4.643
4.400
-5.23
Yuan
7.177
6.900
-3.86
