EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah gain most among Asian FX

June 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

141.720

141.88

+0.11

Sing dlr

1.340

1.3401

+0.00

Korean won

1289.700

1292

+0.18

Baht

34.820

34.835

+0.04

Peso

55.575

55.56

-0.03

Rupiah

14915.000

14940

+0.17

Rupee

82.038

82.0375

+0.00

Ringgit

4.643

4.643

+0.00

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

141.720

131.110

-7.49

Sing dlr

1.340

1.340

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

30.920

30.708

-0.69

Korean won

1289.700

1264.500

-1.95

Baht

34.820

34.585

-0.67

Peso

55.575

55.670

+0.17

Rupiah

14915.000

15565.000

+4.36

Rupee

82.038

82.720

+0.83

Ringgit

4.643

4.400

-5.23

Yuan

7.177

6.900

-3.86

