EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah drag Asian currencies lower

March 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.940
135.91
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.344
1.345
+0.09
Taiwan dlr
30.597
30.576
-0.07
Korean won
1299.900
1296.9
-0.23
Baht
34.495
34.43
-0.19
Peso
55.060
55.05
-0.02
Rupiah
15350.000
15290
-0.39
Rupee
81.910
81.91
0.00
Ringgit
4.475
4.476
+0.02
Yuan
6.936
6.9335
-0.04
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.940
131.110
-3.55
Sing dlr
1.344
1.340
-0.30
Taiwan dlr
30.597
30.708
+0.36
Korean won
1299.900
1264.500
-2.72
Baht
34.495
34.585
+0.26
Peso
55.060
55.670
+1.11
Rupiah
15350.000
15565.000
+1.40
Rupee
81.910
82.720
+0.99
Ringgit
4.475
4.400
-1.68
Yuan
6.936
6.900
-0.52
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)
((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))
