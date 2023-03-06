EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah drag Asian currencies lower

March 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.940

135.91

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.344

1.345

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

30.597

30.576

-0.07

Korean won

1299.900

1296.9

-0.23

Baht

34.495

34.43

-0.19

Peso

55.060

55.05

-0.02

Rupiah

15350.000

15290

-0.39

Rupee

81.910

81.91

0.00

Ringgit

4.475

4.476

+0.02

Yuan

6.936

6.9335

-0.04

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.940

131.110

-3.55

Sing dlr

1.344

1.340

-0.30

Taiwan dlr

30.597

30.708

+0.36

Korean won

1299.900

1264.500

-2.72

Baht

34.495

34.585

+0.26

Peso

55.060

55.670

+1.11

Rupiah

15350.000

15565.000

+1.40

Rupee

81.910

82.720

+0.99

Ringgit

4.475

4.400

-1.68

Yuan

6.936

6.900

-0.52

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.