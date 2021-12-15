EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won firms, other Asian currencies flat

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.120

114.02

-0.09

Sing dlr

1.366

1.3651

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

27.799

27.804

+0.02

Korean won

1182.600

1185.2

+0.22

Baht

33.410

33.4

-0.03

Peso

50.180

50.19

+0.02

Rupiah

14325.000

14330

+0.03

Rupee

76.230

76.23

0.00

Ringgit

4.227

4.228

+0.02

Yuan

6.366

6.368

+0.04

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.120

103.24

-9.53

Sing dlr

1.366

1.3209

-3.32

Taiwan dlr

27.799

28.483

+2.46

Korean won

1182.600

1086.20

-8.15

Baht

33.410

29.96

-10.33

Peso

50.180

48.01

-4.32

Rupiah

14325.000

14040

-1.99

Rupee

76.230

73.07

-4.15

Ringgit

4.227

4.0200

-4.90

Yuan

6.366

6.5283

+2.55

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

