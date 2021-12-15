EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won firms, other Asian currencies flat

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.120
114.02
-0.09
Sing dlr
1.366
1.3651
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
27.799
27.804
+0.02
Korean won
1182.600
1185.2
+0.22
Baht
33.410
33.4
-0.03
Peso
50.180
50.19
+0.02
Rupiah
14325.000
14330
+0.03
Rupee
76.230
76.23
0.00
Ringgit
4.227
4.228
+0.02
Yuan
6.366
6.368
+0.04
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.120
103.24
-9.53
Sing dlr
1.366
1.3209
-3.32
Taiwan dlr
27.799
28.483
+2.46
Korean won
1182.600
1086.20
-8.15
Baht
33.410
29.96
-10.33
Peso
50.180
48.01
-4.32
Rupiah
14325.000
14040
-1.99
Rupee
76.230
73.07
-4.15
Ringgit
4.227
4.0200
-4.90
Yuan
6.366
6.5283
+2.55
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
