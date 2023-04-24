EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won dips; Asian equities tepid ahead of cenbank decisions

By Himanshi Akhand

April 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's won led declines among tepid Asian currencies on Monday, while regional equities flitted in a tight range as investors continued to weigh growth risks and cautious mood prevailed ahead of major central bank monetary policy decisions.

"After the dismal performance of Q4 2022 GDP ... upcoming Q1 2023 GDP looks unable to shake off gloom as external headwinds have grown since then," Vishnu Varathan, an economist at Mizuho Bank wrote in a note.

Asian markets have largely been subdued for the past few weeks, with a lack of significant triggers keeping trading confined to narrow ranges.

"FX is likely to remain range-bound in the near future as markets are in a period of consolidation ahead of major central bank policy decisions with the BOJ the first due this Friday," analysts at Maybank wrote.

Markets will continue to focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting next week, where policymakers are widely expected to raise rates by another 25 basis points.

Earlier this month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) left its policy settings unchanged for the first time since April 2021, reflecting concerns about the growth outlook.

"We expect to see inflation moderate in the coming months, but the MAS may only consider adjusting its policy settings once inflation is close to or back to target," analysts at ING wrote.

MAS has projected a core inflation rate of between 3.5% and 4.5% in 2023.

Shares in Manila .PSI gained over 1%, while markets in Indonesia and Malaysia were closed for the day.

HIGHLIGHTS

** The Philippines maintained its growth target for 2023 at 6% to 7%, a government inter-agency panel said

** Thailand's economy is still seen growing at 3.6% this year, the central bank chief said

** Taiwan's March industrial production due later today; prelim Q1 GDP due on Friday

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0658 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.00

-2.27

.N225

0.10

9.58

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.11

-0.00

.SSEC

-1.09

5.70

India

INR=IN

+0.07

+0.84

.NSEI

0.06

-2.60

Indonesia

IDR=

-

+4.89

.JKSE

-

-0.42

Malaysia

MYR=

-

-0.79

.KLSE

-

-4.91

Philippines

PHP=

+0.02

-0.36

.PSI

1.10

0.40

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.49

-5.27

.KS11

-0.82

12.84

Singapore

SGD=

-0.11

+0.30

.STI

-0.12

2.05

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.05

+0.24

.TWII

0.15

10.53

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.04

+0.42

.SETI

-0.02

-6.62

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

