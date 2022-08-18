EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won and Thai baht lead Asian currencies lower

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.180
135.88
-0.22
Sing dlr
1.386
1.386
0.00
Taiwan dlr
30.029
29.991
-0.13
Korean won
1327.500
1320.7
-0.51
Baht
35.740
35.6
-0.39
Peso
55.980
55.96
-0.04
Rupiah
14860.000
14830
-0.20
Rupee
79.673
79.6725
0.00
Ringgit
4.478
4.472
-0.13
Yuan
6.810
6.787
-0.33
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.180
115.08
-15.49
Sing dlr
1.386
1.3490
-2.67
Taiwan dlr
30.029
27.676
-7.84
Korean won
1327.500
1188.60
-10.46
Baht
35.740
33.39
-6.58
Peso
55.980
50.99
-8.91
Rupiah
14860.000
14250
-4.10
Rupee
79.673
74.33
-6.71
Ringgit
4.478
4.1640
-7.01
Yuan
6.810
6.3550
-6.68
(Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.