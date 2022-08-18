EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won and Thai baht lead Asian currencies lower

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.180

135.88

-0.22

Sing dlr

1.386

1.386

0.00

Taiwan dlr

30.029

29.991

-0.13

Korean won

1327.500

1320.7

-0.51

Baht

35.740

35.6

-0.39

Peso

55.980

55.96

-0.04

Rupiah

14860.000

14830

-0.20

Rupee

79.673

79.6725

0.00

Ringgit

4.478

4.472

-0.13

Yuan

6.810

6.787

-0.33

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.180

115.08

-15.49

Sing dlr

1.386

1.3490

-2.67

Taiwan dlr

30.029

27.676

-7.84

Korean won

1327.500

1188.60

-10.46

Baht

35.740

33.39

-6.58

Peso

55.980

50.99

-8.91

Rupiah

14860.000

14250

-4.10

Rupee

79.673

74.33

-6.71

Ringgit

4.478

4.1640

-7.01

Yuan

6.810

6.3550

-6.68

(Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

