EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won and Thai baht lead Asian currencies lower

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.180

135.88

-0.22

Sing dlr

1.386

1.386

0.00

Taiwan dlr

30.029

29.991

-0.13

Korean won

1327.500

1320.7

-0.51

Baht

35.740

35.6

-0.39

Peso

55.980

55.96

-0.04

Rupiah

14860.000

14830

-0.20

Rupee

79.673

79.6725

0.00

Ringgit

4.478

4.472

-0.13

Yuan

6.810

6.787

-0.33

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.180

115.08

-15.49

Sing dlr

1.386

1.3490

-2.67

Taiwan dlr

30.029

27.676

-7.84

Korean won

1327.500

1188.60

-10.46

Baht

35.740

33.39

-6.58

Peso

55.980

50.99

-8.91

Rupiah

14860.000

14250

-4.10

Rupee

79.673

74.33

-6.71

Ringgit

4.478

4.1640

-7.01

Yuan

6.810

6.3550

-6.68

(Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

