EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won and Malaysian ringgit lead losses in Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

February 04, 2024 — 09:13 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.430

148.37

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.344

1.342

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

31.368

31.243

-0.40

Korean won

1336.100

1322.6

-1.01

Baht

35.580

35.54

-0.11

Peso

56.200

55.91

-0.52

Rupiah

15700.000

15655

-0.29

Rupee

82.918

82.9175

+0.00

Ringgit

4.754

4.715

-0.82

Yuan

7.196

7.194

-0.02

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.430

141.060

-4.97

Sing dlr

1.344

1.319

-1.82

Taiwan dlr

31.368

30.735

-2.02

Korean won

1336.100

1288.000

-3.60

Baht

35.580

34.165

-3.98

Peso

56.200

55.388

-1.44

Rupiah

15700.000

15395.000

-1.94

Rupee

82.918

83.208

+0.35

Ringgit

4.754

4.590

-3.45

Yuan

7.196

7.098

-1.36

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

