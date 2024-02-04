EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won and Malaysian ringgit lead losses in Asian FX

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.430
148.37
-0.04
Sing dlr
1.344
1.342
-0.12
Taiwan dlr
31.368
31.243
-0.40
Korean won
1336.100
1322.6
-1.01
Baht
35.580
35.54
-0.11
Peso
56.200
55.91
-0.52
Rupiah
15700.000
15655
-0.29
Rupee
82.918
82.9175
+0.00
Ringgit
4.754
4.715
-0.82
Yuan
7.196
7.194
-0.02
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.430
141.060
-4.97
Sing dlr
1.344
1.319
-1.82
Taiwan dlr
31.368
30.735
-2.02
Korean won
1336.100
1288.000
-3.60
Baht
35.580
34.165
-3.98
Peso
56.200
55.388
-1.44
Rupiah
15700.000
15395.000
-1.94
Rupee
82.918
83.208
+0.35
Ringgit
4.754
4.590
-3.45
Yuan
7.196
7.098
-1.36
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
