EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean stocks sink 2% as virus concerns hit Asia

By Anushka Trivedi

Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks .KS11 led a slide in emerging Asian markets on Tuesday, shedding more than 2% to touch a one-month low, as investors dumped riskier assets after fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in Europe hit hopes for a speedy global recovery.

Taiwan equities .TWII, among Asia's winners from months of coronavirus-driven volatility, and Indonesia, among the hardest hit, were both down around 1% each.

Jakarta's stock index .JKSE hit a near two-week low, while the rupiah IDR= gave up 0.3% against a broadly firmer dollar after Indonesia reported a record increase in coronavirus infections on Monday.

The country's finance minister forecast a steeper economic contraction this year than earlier predicted, adding to troubles for a government which has spooked foreign investors with moves to change the country's central bank law.

Analysts at DBS said in a note that "if foreign bond inflows do not return in the coming months, the 'burden' on onshore banks and Bank Indonesia to continue to support fiscal financing in 2021 will remain heavy."

Singapore stocks .STI hit a five-month low after DBS Group Holdings DBSM.SI was among the banks named in reports on Sunday that said a number of major global lenders had moved more than $2 trillion in suspect funds over the past two decades.

The city-state's banking stocks shed a combined $2 billion, with the top three lenders tumbling between 0.6% to 1.7%. UOBH.SI, OCBC.SI

Asian currencies remained on the backfoot as widespread pessimism in the markets led investors to seek the traditional security of the U.S. dollar .DXY.

Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP rose 0.5% to 29.011 and was the sole gainer amongst Asian emerging currencies.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields ID3YT=RR are up 9.5 basis points at 5.191%

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include City Retail Developments Tbk PT NIRO.JK, down 6.99%, and Tri Banyan Tirta Tbk PT ALTO.JK, down 6.92%

** Singapore shares .STI on track to drop for fourth straight session

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0644 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.05

+3.84

.N225

0.00

0.29

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.16

+2.50

.SSEC

-1.04

7.62

India

INR=IN

-0.15

-2.86

.NSEI

-0.63

-8.13

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.34

-5.83

.JKSE

-0.94

-21.38

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.41

-1.16

.KLSE

0.46

-5.18

Philippines

PHP=

-0.07

+4.51

.PSI

-0.25

-24.58

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.60

-0.74

.KS11

-2.38

6.14

Singapore

SGD=

-0.19

-1.48

.STI

-0.86

-23.53

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.54

+3.81

.TWII

-1.17

5.40

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.54

-4.71

.SETI

-0.46

-19.66

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, Editing by Devika Syamnath & Patrick Graham)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

