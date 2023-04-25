EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean shares drop over 1%; currencies subdued ahead of rate decisions

By Himanshi Akhand

April 25 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Tuesday after the country posted a slim first-quarter economic growth, with most other Asian emerging stock markets and currencies subdued as cautious traders awaited key central bank decisions.

Shares in Seoul .KS11 fell 1.4%, declining for a fourth consecutive session.

The won KRW=KFTC, however, reversed course and was last up 0.2% after multiple dealers said that South Korean foreign exchange authorities were suspected of selling dollars to support the won, soon after a senior official warned against increased volatility.

South Korea's heavily trade-reliant economy barely averted a recession, and the outlook remained clouded by weak exports due to a cooling global economy.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter expanded by 0.3% over the previous three-month period, compared with an estimate of a median 0.2% rise according to a Reuters poll.

"We see growing downside risks for the economy on the back of weak local housing markets and intensifying tensions between the US and China, thus a potential BoK (Bank of Korea) cut is still possible by the end of this year," analysts at ING said in a note.

Shares in Taiwan .TWII and Singapore .STI retreated 1.6% and 0.7%, respectively. Markets in Indonesia were closed for a holiday.

Meanwhile, markets are expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points at its policy meeting next week.

Investors are also awaiting Bank of Japan's policy meeting this Friday. Governor Kazuo Ueda has stressed the need to keep monetary policy ultra-loose for now, but signalled the chance of raising interest rates if inflation and wage growth overshot expectations.

Thailand's baht THB=TH weakened 0.1% and stocks .SETI fell 0.6%. The finance ministry lowered its 2023 economic growth outlook to 3.6% from 3.8% projected earlier on expectations of a fall in exports as global demand weakens.

The Philippine peso PHP= advanced 0.4%, a day after the country maintained its economic growth targets over the next five years.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= and the Indian rupee INR=IN edged 0.2% and 0.1% lower, respectively.

China shares .SSEC fell for a fifth straight session and were last down 0.4%, while the yuan CNY=CFXS was 0.3% weaker.

Investors are also cautiously awaiting the April Politburo meeting this week, where a top decision-making body of the Communist Party discusses the economy.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thai Finance Ministry raises forecast for foreign tourist arrivals

** Sources told Reuters that China nudged banks this month to cut deposit interest rates further

** Malaysian palm oil board sees higher exports to China this year

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0708 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.02

-2.34

.N225

0.09

9.68

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.27

-0.19

.SSEC

-0.35

5.65

India

INR=IN

-0.05

+0.95

.NSEI

0.15

-1.85

Indonesia

IDR=

-

+4.89

.JKSE

-

-0.42

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.20

-0.99

.KLSE

-0.03

-4.94

Philippines

PHP=

+0.32

+0.36

.PSI

-0.08

0.41

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.20

-5.08

.KS11

-1.37

11.30

Singapore

SGD=

-0.15

+0.33

.STI

-0.74

1.49

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.13

+0.08

.TWII

-1.64

8.72

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.09

+0.63

.SETI

-0.57

-7.17

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

