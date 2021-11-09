EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korea leads Asian stocks lower as inflation concerns weigh

By Arundhati Dutta

Nov 10 (Reuters) - South Korea and Philippine stocks led Asian share markets lower as high crude prices and inflation readings from China stoked fears of policy tightening, while Thai stocks edged lower ahead of the Bank of Thailand policy decision.

China's factory gate inflation topped forecasts and hit a 26-year high in October, mainly driven by soaring commodity prices due to a power crunch.

Focus will now turn to U.S. inflation readings later in the day which could cement the case for a rate hike there, which would be clash with the prevailing policy of Asian central banks to hold rates until their economies stabilise.

South Korean stocks .KS11 slipped as much as 1%, while Singapore .STI, Thailand .SETI and the Philippines .PSI dropped between 0.3% and 0.6%.

Malaysian stocks .KLSE fell up to 0.4% and hit their lowest in a month, ahead of gross domestic product data due on Friday.

Malaysia's economy likely slipped back into contraction in the third quarter as coronavirus-induced restrictions brought economic activity to a near-standstill, a Reuters poll found.

Currency markets in the region were mixed, with the Malaysian ringgit MYR= weakening 0.1%, while the Philippine peso PHP= and the Taiwan dollar strengthened TWD=TP.

The Thai baht THB=TH was little changed ahead of the country's central bank meeting later in the day, where it is expected to hold rates at a record low.

"(Thailand's) recovery is still nascent rather than enduring and far more fragile than most of its peers... the bar is far higher for any upswing in inflation to trigger a policy response, " Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note.

The baht is Asia's worst performing currency in 2021 so far, with an over 8% drop as a standstill in tourism eroded investor confidence in the country's economic recovery.

HIGHLIGHTS:

**Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is down 1 basis points at 1.313%

**Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 1.5 basis points at 4.577%​​

**Losses in consumer staple and healthcare stocks drive Malaysian benchmark lower

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0443 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.02

-8.50

.N225

-0.66

6.01

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.01

+2.11

.SSEC

-1.20

-0.24

India

INR=IN

-0.05

-1.36

.NSEI

-0.54

28.36

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.04

-1.44

.JKSE

-0.17

11.37

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-3.14

.KLSE

-0.44

-6.75

Philippines

PHP=

+0.28

-4.00

.PSI

-0.98

3.21

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.38

-8.08

.KS11

-1.25

1.81

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

-1.96

.STI

-0.55

13.42

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.13

+2.70

.TWII

0.06

19.14

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.06

-8.49

.SETI

-0.30

12.25

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.