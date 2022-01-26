EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korea leads Asian stock markets lower as Fed flags rate hikes

By Harish Sridharan

Jan 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's share market fell to its lowest level in nearly 14-months on Thursday, leading Asia's emerging markets lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it is ready to kick off a round of monetary policy tightening to tame inflation.

Regional currencies were broadly weaker against a strong dollar, as the prospect of imminent hikes spooked equity markets and drove bond yields higher. MKTS/GLOB

Shares in Seoul .KS11 and Shanghai fell 3.4% and 0.9%, respectively, while the South Korean won KRW=KFC, Thai baht THB=TH and China's yuan CNY=CFXS fell between 0.4% and 0.6%.

In its latest policy update, the Fed said it is likely to hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases in March.

Central banks in Asia have not been pressured to pursue interest rate hikes as aggressively as their peers in Europe and Latin America.

However, the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates have left regional policymakers balancing the need to protect economic recovery while stemming potential outflows that could weaken current account surpluses.

"With the somewhat hawkish signals by the Fed ... there may be greater pressure for central banks in the region to act on curbing inflationary pressures as well," Yeap Jun Rong, Market Strategist at IG said in a note.

Earlier this week, Singapore's central bank surprised markets by tightening its monetary policy settings in its first out-of-cycle move in seven years.

Bank Indonesia's governor Perry Warjiyo has said that early signs of inflation might be seen at the end of this year and would be the basis for the central bank to begin considering raising interest rates.

Meanwhile, data from the Philippines showed that the country's economy expanded faster than expected in the fourth quarter of 2021. Shares .PSI, however, were down 0.2% on broader market weakness.

The Southeast Asian country's gross domestic product PHGDP=ECI rose 7.7% in the December quarter, with consumer spending picking up as the COVID-19 infection rate slowed ahead of the Christmas holidays.

"While an Omicron wave means the economy's continued strong performance in Q4 is unlikely to be repeated this quarter, we think growth will pick up again before long," Alex Holmes, Asia Economist at Capital Economics.

"That said, the overall recovery has a long way to go, and the economy will remain in catch-up mode throughout 2022."

Separately, a Reuters Poll showed that Taiwan's gross domestic product, scheduled to arrive later in the day, is expected to have expanded at a slightly faster pace in the fourth quarter supported by strong tech exports.

HIGHLIGHTS

** South Korean shares .KS11 fall as much as 3.5%, their lowest since Dec. 1, 2020

** Thailand's baht eyes worst session since Jan. 6

** China Evergrande shares 3333.HK fall as much as 9.6% to hit their lowest in nearly two-weeks as its restructuring roadmap disappoints creditors

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0349 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.03

+0.37

.N225

-2.89

-8.90

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.40

+0.14

.SSEC

-0.88

-5.89

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-0.60

.NSEI

0.00

-0.44

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.19

-0.89

.JKSE

0.13

0.43

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.26

-0.88

.KLSE

-0.17

-3.47

Philippines

PHP=

-0.21

-0.82

.PSI

-0.19

1.64

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.42

-1.16

.KS11

-3.40

-12.11

Singapore

SGD=

-0.20

-0.09

.STI

-0.51

4.20

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.21

-0.40

.TWII

-0.15

-2.99

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.60

+0.75

.SETI

-0.79

-1.64

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

