EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korea leads Asian shares higher with U.S. CPI data in sight

By Harish Sridharan

Sept 13 (Reuters) - South Korea led Asian shares higher Tuesday, as upbeat sentiment prevailed ahead of U.S. inflation data that could determine the strength of the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening policy.

Seoul's main share index, KOSPI .KS11, jumped 2.7% after an extended weekend and was track for its best session since February 2021, while shares in Shanghai .SSEC rose as much as 0.5% to hit a three-week high.

"The outperformance in KOSPI is largely due to some catch-up gains, which could be mirrored in the Chinese indices later as well, with further gains in Wall Street continuing to provide a positive backdrop for the risk environment in the region," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

Wall Street extended its winning streak overnight, partly on hopes that the consumer price index data might signal that inflation has peaked.

Interest rate futures imply a 90% chance that the Fed will lift its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at next week's policy meeting - a position that is perhaps more vulnerable to a downside CPI surprise than to unexpectedly strong inflation. MKTS/GLOB

On Tuesday, South Korea's won KRW=KFTC strengthened 0.4% to hit a one-week high. The yuan CNY=CFXS gained 0.1%, while the Indonesia rupiah IDR= and Philippine peso PHP= dipped.

"Asian currencies have generally been following the broad dollar in the last few weeks, and that is likely to continue in any market reaction to the U.S. CPI numbers, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The yen JPY= rose 0.2%, with talk of intervention from Japanese officials supporting the sliding currency.

"If the yen moves quite sharply in the either direction from hereon, the biggest impact will be on the Korean won, but it is important to emphasise that it's only one of several factors that would drive the won," Tan said.

The Indian rupee INR=IN moved upward to hit its highest level since mid-August, after the country on Monday reported the annual retail inflation rate for August had accelerated to 7%, putting more pressure on the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the central bank to raise interest rates again later this month.

"It's clear that inflation remains uncomfortably high and the data will do little to ease the concerns of several MPC members who continue to strike a relatively hawkish tone," said Capital Economics' senior India economist, Shilan Shah.

He added that a 50 basis point hike to the repo rate INREPO=ECI was likely in the next policy announcement, on Sept. 30.

Shares in Mumbai .NSEI rose 0.6%, while equities in Jakarta .JKSE and Taipei .TWII rose between 0.6% and 0.9%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indian rupee INR=IN up 0.3%, hits highest since Aug. 11

** Yield on Indonesia's 10-year benchmark bond ID10YT=RR down to 7.134% - lowest since Sept. 2

** S.Korean won hits highest level since Sept. 6

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0406 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.22

-19.25

.N225

0.17

-0.70

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.10

-8.21

.SSEC

0.33

-10.08

India

INR=IN

+0.32

-6.23

.NSEI

0.57

3.94

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

-4.10

.JKSE

0.89

11.20

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.08

-7.59

.KLSE

-0.97

-5.37

Philippines

PHP=

-0.14

-10.31

.PSI

-0.56

-6.24

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.28

-13.66

.KS11

2.66

-17.79

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-3.37

.STI

0.42

5.27

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.08

-10.37

.TWII

0.58

-18.25

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.10

-8.02

.SETI

0.05

0.54

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.