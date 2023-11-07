EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won top gainer among muted emerging Asian currencies

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.530
150.34
-0.13
Sing dlr
1.354
1.3544
+0.00
Taiwan dlr
32.194
32.197
+0.01
Korean won
1303.900
1307.9
+0.31
Baht
35.525
35.525
+0.00
Peso
56.070
56.054
-0.03
Rupiah
15600.000
15625
+0.16
Rupee
83.258
83.2575
+0.00
Ringgit
4.665
4.668
+0.06
Yuan
7.270
7.279
+0.12
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.530
131.110
-12.90
Sing dlr
1.354
1.340
-1.08
Taiwan dlr
32.194
30.708
-4.62
Korean won
1303.900
1264.500
-3.02
Baht
35.525
34.585
-2.65
Peso
56.070
55.670
-0.71
Rupiah
15600.000
15565.000
-0.22
Rupee
83.258
82.720
-0.65
Ringgit
4.665
4.400
-5.68
Yuan
7.270
6.900
-5.09
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
