EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won top gainer among muted emerging Asian currencies

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.530

150.34

-0.13

Sing dlr

1.354

1.3544

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

32.194

32.197

+0.01

Korean won

1303.900

1307.9

+0.31

Baht

35.525

35.525

+0.00

Peso

56.070

56.054

-0.03

Rupiah

15600.000

15625

+0.16

Rupee

83.258

83.2575

+0.00

Ringgit

4.665

4.668

+0.06

Yuan

7.270

7.279

+0.12

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.530

131.110

-12.90

Sing dlr

1.354

1.340

-1.08

Taiwan dlr

32.194

30.708

-4.62

Korean won

1303.900

1264.500

-3.02

Baht

35.525

34.585

-2.65

Peso

56.070

55.670

-0.71

Rupiah

15600.000

15565.000

-0.22

Rupee

83.258

82.720

-0.65

Ringgit

4.665

4.400

-5.68

Yuan

7.270

6.900

-5.09

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

