EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Thai Baht lead gains among Asian currencies

April 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0201 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.470
108.59
+0.11
Sing dlr
1.324
1.3249
+0.11
Taiwan dlr
27.864
27.938
+0.27
Korean won
1107.000
1113
+0.54
Baht
31.220
31.35
+0.42
Peso
48.408
48.44
+0.07
Rupiah
14450.000
14495
+0.31
Rupee
74.350
74.35
0.00
Yuan
6.467
6.4789
+0.18
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.470
103.24
-4.82
Sing dlr
1.324
1.3209
-0.20
Taiwan dlr
27.864
28.483
+2.22
Korean won
1107.000
1086.20
-1.88
Baht
31.220
29.96
-4.04
Peso
48.408
48.01
-0.82
Rupiah
14450.000
14040
-2.84
Rupee
74.350
73.07
-1.73
Yuan
6.467
6.5283
+0.94
