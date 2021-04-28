EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Thai Baht lead gains among Asian currencies

April 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0201 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.470

108.59

+0.11

Sing dlr

1.324

1.3249

+0.11

Taiwan dlr

27.864

27.938

+0.27

Korean won

1107.000

1113

+0.54

Baht

31.220

31.35

+0.42

Peso

48.408

48.44

+0.07

Rupiah

14450.000

14495

+0.31

Rupee

74.350

74.35

0.00

Yuan

6.467

6.4789

+0.18

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.470

103.24

-4.82

Sing dlr

1.324

1.3209

-0.20

Taiwan dlr

27.864

28.483

+2.22

Korean won

1107.000

1086.20

-1.88

Baht

31.220

29.96

-4.04

Peso

48.408

48.01

-0.82

Rupiah

14450.000

14040

-2.84

Rupee

74.350

73.07

-1.73

Yuan

6.467

6.5283

+0.94

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

