EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Thai baht lead gains among Asian currencies

July 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.600

144.66

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.350

1.351

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

31.134

31.131

-0.01

Korean won

1300.600

1308

+0.57

Baht

35.065

35.165

+0.29

Peso

55.250

55.29

+0.07

Rupiah

15030.000

15020

-0.07

Rupee

81.958

81.9575

0.00

Ringgit

4.660

4.665

+0.11

Yuan

7.242

7.245

+0.04

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.600

131.110

-9.33

Sing dlr

1.350

1.340

-0.76

Taiwan dlr

31.134

30.708

-1.37

Korean won

1300.600

1264.500

-2.78

Baht

35.065

34.585

-1.37

Peso

55.250

55.670

+0.76

Rupiah

15030.000

15565.000

+3.56

Rupee

81.958

82.720

+0.93

Ringgit

4.660

4.400

-5.58

Yuan

7.242

6.900

-4.73

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.