EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Thai baht lead gains among Asian currencies

July 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.600
144.66
+0.04
Sing dlr
1.350
1.351
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
31.134
31.131
-0.01
Korean won
1300.600
1308
+0.57
Baht
35.065
35.165
+0.29
Peso
55.250
55.29
+0.07
Rupiah
15030.000
15020
-0.07
Rupee
81.958
81.9575
0.00
Ringgit
4.660
4.665
+0.11
Yuan
7.242
7.245
+0.04
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.600
131.110
-9.33
Sing dlr
1.350
1.340
-0.76
Taiwan dlr
31.134
30.708
-1.37
Korean won
1300.600
1264.500
-2.78
Baht
35.065
34.585
-1.37
Peso
55.250
55.670
+0.76
Rupiah
15030.000
15565.000
+3.56
Rupee
81.958
82.720
+0.93
Ringgit
4.660
4.400
-5.58
Yuan
7.242
6.900
-4.73
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
