News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Thai baht lead gains among Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

July 03, 2023 — 10:14 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.600

144.66

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.350

1.351

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

31.134

31.131

-0.01

Korean won

1300.600

1308

+0.57

Baht

35.065

35.165

+0.29

Peso

55.250

55.29

+0.07

Rupiah

15030.000

15020

-0.07

Rupee

81.958

81.9575

0.00

Ringgit

4.660

4.665

+0.11

Yuan

7.242

7.245

+0.04

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.600

131.110

-9.33

Sing dlr

1.350

1.340

-0.76

Taiwan dlr

31.134

30.708

-1.37

Korean won

1300.600

1264.500

-2.78

Baht

35.065

34.585

-1.37

Peso

55.250

55.670

+0.76

Rupiah

15030.000

15565.000

+3.56

Rupee

81.958

82.720

+0.93

Ringgit

4.660

4.400

-5.58

Yuan

7.242

6.900

-4.73

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.