EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Thai baht lead gains among Asian currencies

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. China and Taiwan markets are closed due to public holidays.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.820 114.95 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.343 1.3437 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 27.828 27.806 0.00 Korean won 1201.900 1206.4 +0.37 Baht 33.050 33.14 +0.27 Peso 51.040 50.93 -0.22 Rupiah 14375.000 14375 +0.00 Rupee 74.860 74.86 +0.00 Ringgit 4.177 4.182 +0.12 Yuan 6.361 6.369 0.00 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 114.820 115.08 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.343 1.3490 +0.45 Taiwan dlr 27.828 27.676 -0.55 Korean won 1201.900 1188.60 -1.11 Baht 33.050 33.39 +1.03 Peso 51.040 50.99 -0.10 Rupiah 14375.000 14250 -0.87 Rupee 74.860 74.33 -0.71 Ringgit 4.177 4.1640 -0.31 Yuan 6.361 6.3550 -0.09 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru) ((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

