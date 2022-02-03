EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Thai baht lead gains among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. China and Taiwan markets are closed due to public holidays.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.820

114.95

+0.11

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3437

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

27.828

27.806

0.00

Korean won

1201.900

1206.4

+0.37

Baht

33.050

33.14

+0.27

Peso

51.040

50.93

-0.22

Rupiah

14375.000

14375

+0.00

Rupee

74.860

74.86

+0.00

Ringgit

4.177

4.182

+0.12

Yuan

6.361

6.369

0.00

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.820

115.08

+0.23

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3490

+0.45

Taiwan dlr

27.828

27.676

-0.55

Korean won

1201.900

1188.60

-1.11

Baht

33.050

33.39

+1.03

Peso

51.040

50.99

-0.10

Rupiah

14375.000

14250

-0.87

Rupee

74.860

74.33

-0.71

Ringgit

4.177

4.1640

-0.31

Yuan

6.361

6.3550

-0.09

