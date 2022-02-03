EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Thai baht lead gains among Asian currencies

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. China and Taiwan markets are closed due to public holidays.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.820
114.95
+0.11
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3437
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
27.828
27.806
0.00
Korean won
1201.900
1206.4
+0.37
Baht
33.050
33.14
+0.27
Peso
51.040
50.93
-0.22
Rupiah
14375.000
14375
+0.00
Rupee
74.860
74.86
+0.00
Ringgit
4.177
4.182
+0.12
Yuan
6.361
6.369
0.00
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.820
115.08
+0.23
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3490
+0.45
Taiwan dlr
27.828
27.676
-0.55
Korean won
1201.900
1188.60
-1.11
Baht
33.050
33.39
+1.03
Peso
51.040
50.99
-0.10
Rupiah
14375.000
14250
-0.87
Rupee
74.860
74.33
-0.71
Ringgit
4.177
4.1640
-0.31
Yuan
6.361
6.3550
-0.09
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))
