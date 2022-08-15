EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won slips most among mixed Asian FX

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.330
133.32
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.377
1.3788
+0.12
Taiwan dlr
30.002
29.99
-0.04
Korean won
1310.100
1302.4
-0.59
Baht
35.490
35.52
+0.08
Peso
56.020
55.94
-0.14
Rupiah
14770.000
14740
-0.20
Rupee
79.655
79.655
0.00
Ringgit
4.464
4.457
-0.16
Yuan
6.788
6.7755
-0.19
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.330
115.08
-13.69
Sing dlr
1.377
1.3490
-2.05
Taiwan dlr
30.002
27.676
-7.75
Korean won
1310.100
1188.60
-9.27
Baht
35.490
33.39
-5.92
Peso
56.020
50.99
-8.98
Rupiah
14770.000
14250
-3.52
Rupee
79.655
74.33
-6.69
Ringgit
4.464
4.1640
-6.72
Yuan
6.788
6.3550
-6.38
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.