EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won slips most among mixed Asian FX

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 133.330 133.32 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.377 1.3788 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.002 29.99 -0.04 Korean won 1310.100 1302.4 -0.59 Baht 35.490 35.52 +0.08 Peso 56.020 55.94 -0.14 Rupiah 14770.000 14740 -0.20 Rupee 79.655 79.655 0.00 Ringgit 4.464 4.457 -0.16 Yuan 6.788 6.7755 -0.19 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 133.330 115.08 -13.69 Sing dlr 1.377 1.3490 -2.05 Taiwan dlr 30.002 27.676 -7.75 Korean won 1310.100 1188.60 -9.27 Baht 35.490 33.39 -5.92 Peso 56.020 50.99 -8.98 Rupiah 14770.000 14250 -3.52 Rupee 79.655 74.33 -6.69 Ringgit 4.464 4.1640 -6.72 Yuan 6.788 6.3550 -6.38 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

