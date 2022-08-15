EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won slips most among mixed Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.330

133.32

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.377

1.3788

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

30.002

29.99

-0.04

Korean won

1310.100

1302.4

-0.59

Baht

35.490

35.52

+0.08

Peso

56.020

55.94

-0.14

Rupiah

14770.000

14740

-0.20

Rupee

79.655

79.655

0.00

Ringgit

4.464

4.457

-0.16

Yuan

6.788

6.7755

-0.19

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.330

115.08

-13.69

Sing dlr

1.377

1.3490

-2.05

Taiwan dlr

30.002

27.676

-7.75

Korean won

1310.100

1188.60

-9.27

Baht

35.490

33.39

-5.92

Peso

56.020

50.99

-8.98

Rupiah

14770.000

14250

-3.52

Rupee

79.655

74.33

-6.69

Ringgit

4.464

4.1640

-6.72

Yuan

6.788

6.3550

-6.38

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

