EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Philippine peso lift Asian currencies higher

March 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.600
136.76
+0.12
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3473
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
30.616
30.63
+0.05
Korean won
1306.300
1315.6
+0.71
Baht
34.730
34.8
+0.20
Peso
54.810
55.06
+0.46
Rupiah
15290.000
15275
-0.10
Rupee
82.593
82.5925
0.00
Ringgit
4.472
4.473
+0.02
Yuan
6.898
6.9193
+0.31
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.600
131.110
-4.02
Sing dlr
1.346
1.340
-0.48
Taiwan dlr
30.616
30.708
+0.30
Korean won
1306.300
1264.500
-3.20
Baht
34.730
34.585
-0.42
Peso
54.810
55.670
+1.57
Rupiah
15290.000
15565.000
+1.80
Rupee
82.593
82.720
+0.15
Ringgit
4.472
4.400
-1.61
Yuan
6.898
6.900
+0.03
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
