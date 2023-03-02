EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Philippine peso lift Asian currencies higher

March 02, 2023 — 09:09 pm EST

March 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.600

136.76

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3473

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

30.616

30.63

+0.05

Korean won

1306.300

1315.6

+0.71

Baht

34.730

34.8

+0.20

Peso

54.810

55.06

+0.46

Rupiah

15290.000

15275

-0.10

Rupee

82.593

82.5925

0.00

Ringgit

4.472

4.473

+0.02

Yuan

6.898

6.9193

+0.31

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.600

131.110

-4.02

Sing dlr

1.346

1.340

-0.48

Taiwan dlr

30.616

30.708

+0.30

Korean won

1306.300

1264.500

-3.20

Baht

34.730

34.585

-0.42

Peso

54.810

55.670

+1.57

Rupiah

15290.000

15565.000

+1.80

Rupee

82.593

82.720

+0.15

Ringgit

4.472

4.400

-1.61

Yuan

6.898

6.900

+0.03

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

