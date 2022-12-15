EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead losses among mixed Asian FX

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.320

137.76

+0.32

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3608

+0.25

Taiwan dlr

30.745

30.625

-0.39

Korean won

1309.400

1303.1

-0.48

Baht

35.090

35.06

-0.09

Peso

55.740

55.82

+0.14

Rupiah

15635.000

15615

-0.13

Rupee

82.760

82.76

0.00

Ringgit

4.422

4.415

-0.16

Yuan

6.975

6.976

+0.01

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.320

115.08

-16.20

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3490

-0.62

Taiwan dlr

30.745

27.676

-9.98

Korean won

1309.400

1188.60

-9.23

Baht

35.090

33.39

-4.84

Peso

55.740

50.99

-8.52

Rupiah

15635.000

14250

-8.86

Rupee

82.760

74.33

-10.19

Ringgit

4.422

4.1640

-5.83

Yuan

6.975

6.3550

-8.89

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

