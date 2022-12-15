EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead losses among mixed Asian FX

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.320
137.76
+0.32
Sing dlr
1.357
1.3608
+0.25
Taiwan dlr
30.745
30.625
-0.39
Korean won
1309.400
1303.1
-0.48
Baht
35.090
35.06
-0.09
Peso
55.740
55.82
+0.14
Rupiah
15635.000
15615
-0.13
Rupee
82.760
82.76
0.00
Ringgit
4.422
4.415
-0.16
Yuan
6.975
6.976
+0.01
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.320
115.08
-16.20
Sing dlr
1.357
1.3490
-0.62
Taiwan dlr
30.745
27.676
-9.98
Korean won
1309.400
1188.60
-9.23
Baht
35.090
33.39
-4.84
Peso
55.740
50.99
-8.52
Rupiah
15635.000
14250
-8.86
Rupee
82.760
74.33
-10.19
Ringgit
4.422
4.1640
-5.83
Yuan
6.975
6.3550
-8.89
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)
