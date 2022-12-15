EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead losses among mixed Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

December 15, 2022 — 09:12 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.320

137.76

+0.32

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3608

+0.25

Taiwan dlr

30.745

30.625

-0.39

Korean won

1309.400

1303.1

-0.48

Baht

35.090

35.06

-0.09

Peso

55.740

55.82

+0.14

Rupiah

15635.000

15615

-0.13

Rupee

82.760

82.76

0.00

Ringgit

4.422

4.415

-0.16

Yuan

6.975

6.976

+0.01

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.320

115.08

-16.20

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3490

-0.62

Taiwan dlr

30.745

27.676

-9.98

Korean won

1309.400

1188.60

-9.23

Baht

35.090

33.39

-4.84

Peso

55.740

50.99

-8.52

Rupiah

15635.000

14250

-8.86

Rupee

82.760

74.33

-10.19

Ringgit

4.422

4.1640

-5.83

Yuan

6.975

6.3550

-8.89

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
