EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian FX

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0226 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.570
132.07
+0.38
Sing dlr
1.332
1.3346
+0.21
Taiwan dlr
30.545
30.695
+0.49
Korean won
1248.800
1268.6
+1.59
Baht
33.545
33.78
+0.70
Peso
55.100
55.512
+0.75
Rupiah
15510.000
15630
+0.77
Rupee
82.720
82.72
+0.00
Ringgit
4.370
4.401
+0.71
Yuan
6.795
6.8235
+0.41
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.570
131.110
-0.35
Sing dlr
1.332
1.340
+0.60
Taiwan dlr
30.545
30.708
+0.53
Korean won
1248.800
1264.500
+1.26
Baht
33.545
34.585
+3.10
Peso
55.100
55.670
+1.03
Rupiah
15510.000
15565.000
+0.35
Rupee
82.720
82.720
+0.00
Ringgit
4.370
4.400
+0.69
Yuan
6.795
6.900
+1.54
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.