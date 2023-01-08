EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian FX

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0226 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.570

132.07

+0.38

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3346

+0.21

Taiwan dlr

30.545

30.695

+0.49

Korean won

1248.800

1268.6

+1.59

Baht

33.545

33.78

+0.70

Peso

55.100

55.512

+0.75

Rupiah

15510.000

15630

+0.77

Rupee

82.720

82.72

+0.00

Ringgit

4.370

4.401

+0.71

Yuan

6.795

6.8235

+0.41

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.570

131.110

-0.35

Sing dlr

1.332

1.340

+0.60

Taiwan dlr

30.545

30.708

+0.53

Korean won

1248.800

1264.500

+1.26

Baht

33.545

34.585

+3.10

Peso

55.100

55.670

+1.03

Rupiah

15510.000

15565.000

+0.35

Rupee

82.720

82.720

+0.00

Ringgit

4.370

4.400

+0.69

Yuan

6.795

6.900

+1.54

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

