EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won leads losses among Asian FX; China stimulus in focus

By Rishav Chatterjee

June 19 (Reuters) - The South Korean won and Indonesian rupiah led losses among Asian currencies against a stong greenback, with most equities trading lower as investor sentiment dampened ahead of a week of central bank meetings and more economic stimulus from China.

The won KRW=KFTC and rupiah IDR= emerged as top laggards alongside other major currencies in the region, down 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively. Equities in Jakarta .JKSE were 0.2% lower.

The dollar index=USD rose marginally to 102.33, not far from a one-month low of 102 it touched on Friday. It was later trading at 102.35.

"Focus this week will be on Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s testimony to financial services panel and senate banking panel as markets look for clarification following mixed messaging from the Fed’s dot plot last week," analysts at OCBC said.

In Asia, the Japanese yen reversed losses after hitting a near seven-month low as the Bank of Japan maintained its short-term rate target last week.

The country's 10-year government bond yield fell to a nearly one-month low on Monday.

Equities in Seoul were down, tracking Wall Street's poor end on Friday, which also significantly affected the won.

Bank Indonesia is set to meet this Thursday, and is widely expected to keep its rates unchanged for the fifth straight meeting as inflation remains within its target.

The Philippine central bank, which will also meet this week, downgraded its current account deficit projections for 2023 and 2024 despite rising global financial uncertainties.

Stock markets in the region were also trading lower, with shares in Manila .PSI down over 1.2% while the peso PHP= was down 0.1%, trading at the 55.72 level.

"Would need hawkish Powell testimony and dovish BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) meeting for the peso to push above 55.95 this week," said Philip Sung Seng WEE, FX strategist at DBS Bank.

The yuan in China CNY=CFXS was also trading 0.4% lower with its stock market .SSEC down 0.6%, as investors look for more information on economic stimulus and expect a rate cut later in the week.

"Focus remains fixated on whether there are stimulus measures in response to weaker economic activities in China," OCBC analysts said, sticking to their expectations that support measures from the central bank will "shore up" sentiment.

Turkey's central bank, which is set to announce a rate decision on Thursday, is expected to hike its policy rate to 20%, a Reuters poll showed last week. The Lira was trading 0.5% down against the dollar.

Equities in Seoul .KS11 and Singapore .STI dropped 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, while stocks in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE and Bangkok .SETI fell 0.2% and 0.2%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Philippine c.bank trims 2023, 2024 current account deficit forecasts

** Japan's Nikkei recoups early losses on yen's weakness

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0651 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.09

-7.47

.N225

-1.00

27.88

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.43

-3.58

.SSEC

-0.60

5.32

India

INR=IN

-0.04

+0.92

.NSEI

-0.28

3.69

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.40

+3.84

.JKSE

-0.15

-2.37

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.13

-4.70

.KLSE

-0.24

-7.37

Philippines

PHP=

-0.05

-0.09

.PSI

-1.21

-2.08

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.79

-1.37

.KS11

-0.62

16.68

Singapore

SGD=

-0.17

+0.01

.STI

-0.51

-0.25

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.19

-0.29

.TWII

-0.08

22.19

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.36

-0.45

.SETI

-0.24

-6.78

