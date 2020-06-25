EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won leads gains, Malaysian ringgit dips

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

June 26 (Reuters) -

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.190

107.19

+0.00

Sing dlr

1.391

1.3911

+0.04

Korean won

1198.000

1204.7

+0.56

Baht

30.890

30.92

+0.10

Peso

49.932

49.98

+0.10

Rupiah

14095.000

14100

+0.04

Rupee

75.660

75.66

0.00

Ringgit

4.277

4.276

-0.02

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.190

108.61

+1.32

Sing dlr

1.391

1.3444

-3.32

Korean won

1198.000

1156.40

-3.47

Baht

30.890

29.91

-3.17

Peso

49.932

50.65

+1.44

Rupiah

14095.000

13880

-1.53

Rupee

75.660

71.38

-5.66

Ringgit

4.277

4.0890

-4.40

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

