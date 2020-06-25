EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won leads gains, Malaysian ringgit dips

June 26 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.190
107.19
+0.00
Sing dlr
1.391
1.3911
+0.04
Korean won
1198.000
1204.7
+0.56
Baht
30.890
30.92
+0.10
Peso
49.932
49.98
+0.10
Rupiah
14095.000
14100
+0.04
Rupee
75.660
75.66
0.00
Ringgit
4.277
4.276
-0.02
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.190
108.61
+1.32
Sing dlr
1.391
1.3444
-3.32
Korean won
1198.000
1156.40
-3.47
Baht
30.890
29.91
-3.17
Peso
49.932
50.65
+1.44
Rupiah
14095.000
13880
-1.53
Rupee
75.660
71.38
-5.66
Ringgit
4.277
4.0890
-4.40
(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
