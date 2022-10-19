EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead losses among Asian currencies

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.910
149.89
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.427
1.4247
-0.13
Taiwan dlr
32.148
32.022
-0.39
Korean won
1434.600
1426.2
-0.59
Baht
38.450
38.29
-0.42
Peso
58.985
58.97
-0.03
Rupiah
15565.000
15495
-0.45
Rupee
83.020
83.02
0.00
Ringgit
4.725
4.718
-0.15
Yuan
7.248
7.2279
-0.27
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.910
115.08
-23.23
Sing dlr
1.427
1.3490
-5.43
Taiwan dlr
32.148
27.676
-13.91
Korean won
1434.600
1188.60
-17.15
Baht
38.450
33.39
-13.16
Peso
58.985
50.99
-13.55
Rupiah
15565.000
14250
-8.45
Rupee
83.020
74.33
-10.47
Ringgit
4.725
4.1640
-11.87
Yuan
7.248
6.3550
-12.31
(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)
((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
