EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead losses among Asian currencies

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.910

149.89

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.427

1.4247

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

32.148

32.022

-0.39

Korean won

1434.600

1426.2

-0.59

Baht

38.450

38.29

-0.42

Peso

58.985

58.97

-0.03

Rupiah

15565.000

15495

-0.45

Rupee

83.020

83.02

0.00

Ringgit

4.725

4.718

-0.15

Yuan

7.248

7.2279

-0.27

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.910

115.08

-23.23

Sing dlr

1.427

1.3490

-5.43

Taiwan dlr

32.148

27.676

-13.91

Korean won

1434.600

1188.60

-17.15

Baht

38.450

33.39

-13.16

Peso

58.985

50.99

-13.55

Rupiah

15565.000

14250

-8.45

Rupee

83.020

74.33

-10.47

Ringgit

4.725

4.1640

-11.87

Yuan

7.248

6.3550

-12.31

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters