EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead losses among Asian currencies

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.910

149.89

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.427

1.4247

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

32.148

32.022

-0.39

Korean won

1434.600

1426.2

-0.59

Baht

38.450

38.29

-0.42

Peso

58.985

58.97

-0.03

Rupiah

15565.000

15495

-0.45

Rupee

83.020

83.02

0.00

Ringgit

4.725

4.718

-0.15

Yuan

7.248

7.2279

-0.27

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.910

115.08

-23.23

Sing dlr

1.427

1.3490

-5.43

Taiwan dlr

32.148

27.676

-13.91

Korean won

1434.600

1188.60

-17.15

Baht

38.450

33.39

-13.16

Peso

58.985

50.99

-13.55

Rupiah

15565.000

14250

-8.45

Rupee

83.020

74.33

-10.47

Ringgit

4.725

4.1640

-11.87

Yuan

7.248

6.3550

-12.31

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.