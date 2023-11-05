EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian FX

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.530
149.37
-0.11
Sing dlr
1.352
1.3544
+0.15
Taiwan dlr
32.124
32.303
+0.56
Korean won
1305.100
1322.4
+1.33
Baht
35.450
35.46
+0.03
Peso
55.825
56.07
+0.44
Rupiah
15560.000
15725
+1.06
Rupee
83.285
83.285
+0.00
Ringgit
4.678
4.726
+1.03
Yuan
7.281
7.28
-0.01
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.530
131.110
-12.32
Sing dlr
1.352
1.340
-0.93
Taiwan dlr
32.124
30.708
-4.41
Korean won
1305.100
1264.500
-3.11
Baht
35.450
34.585
-2.44
Peso
55.825
55.670
-0.28
Rupiah
15560.000
15565.000
+0.03
Rupee
83.285
82.720
-0.68
Ringgit
4.678
4.400
-5.94
Yuan
7.281
6.900
-5.23
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.