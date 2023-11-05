EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian FX

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 149.530 149.37 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.352 1.3544 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 32.124 32.303 +0.56 Korean won 1305.100 1322.4 +1.33 Baht 35.450 35.46 +0.03 Peso 55.825 56.07 +0.44 Rupiah 15560.000 15725 +1.06 Rupee 83.285 83.285 +0.00 Ringgit 4.678 4.726 +1.03 Yuan 7.281 7.28 -0.01 Change so far in 2023 Currency Latest bid End 2022 Pct Move Japan yen 149.530 131.110 -12.32 Sing dlr 1.352 1.340 -0.93 Taiwan dlr 32.124 30.708 -4.41 Korean won 1305.100 1264.500 -3.11 Baht 35.450 34.585 -2.44 Peso 55.825 55.670 -0.28 Rupiah 15560.000 15565.000 +0.03 Rupee 83.285 82.720 -0.68 Ringgit 4.678 4.400 -5.94 Yuan 7.281 6.900 -5.23 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru) ((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

