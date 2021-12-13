EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won eases, Indonesian rupiah edges higher

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.620
113.56
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.368
1.3673
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
27.791
27.796
+0.02
Korean won
1183.100
1180.8
-0.19
Baht
33.370
33.36
-0.03
Peso
50.320
50.34
+0.04
Rupiah
14325.000
14340
+0.10
Rupee
75.765
75.765
0.00
Ringgit
4.230
4.225
-0.12
Yuan
6.366
6.368
+0.03
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.620
103.24
-9.14
Sing dlr
1.368
1.3209
-3.46
Taiwan dlr
27.791
28.483
+2.49
Korean won
1183.100
1086.20
-8.19
Baht
33.370
29.96
-10.22
Peso
50.320
48.01
-4.59
Rupiah
14325.000
14040
-1.99
Rupee
75.765
73.07
-3.56
Ringgit
4.230
4.0200
-4.96
Yuan
6.366
6.5283
+2.55
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
