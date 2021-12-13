EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won eases, Indonesian rupiah edges higher

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.620

113.56

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3673

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.791

27.796

+0.02

Korean won

1183.100

1180.8

-0.19

Baht

33.370

33.36

-0.03

Peso

50.320

50.34

+0.04

Rupiah

14325.000

14340

+0.10

Rupee

75.765

75.765

0.00

Ringgit

4.230

4.225

-0.12

Yuan

6.366

6.368

+0.03

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.620

103.24

-9.14

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3209

-3.46

Taiwan dlr

27.791

28.483

+2.49

Korean won

1183.100

1086.20

-8.19

Baht

33.370

29.96

-10.22

Peso

50.320

48.01

-4.59

Rupiah

14325.000

14040

-1.99

Rupee

75.765

73.07

-3.56

Ringgit

4.230

4.0200

-4.96

Yuan

6.366

6.5283

+2.55

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters