EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won eases, Indonesian rupiah edges higher

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.620

113.56

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3673

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.791

27.796

+0.02

Korean won

1183.100

1180.8

-0.19

Baht

33.370

33.36

-0.03

Peso

50.320

50.34

+0.04

Rupiah

14325.000

14340

+0.10

Rupee

75.765

75.765

0.00

Ringgit

4.230

4.225

-0.12

Yuan

6.366

6.368

+0.03

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.620

103.24

-9.14

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3209

-3.46

Taiwan dlr

27.791

28.483

+2.49

Korean won

1183.100

1086.20

-8.19

Baht

33.370

29.96

-10.22

Peso

50.320

48.01

-4.59

Rupiah

14325.000

14040

-1.99

Rupee

75.765

73.07

-3.56

Ringgit

4.230

4.0200

-4.96

Yuan

6.366

6.5283

+2.55

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

